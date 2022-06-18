Dundee teachers strike: Education secretary refuses to intervene as schools prepare to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee teachers strike: Education secretary refuses to intervene as schools prepare to close

The SNP's schools chief has been accused of "burying her head in the sand like an ostrich" over a faculties row that will see Dundee schools close for most pupils on Wednesday.
By Derek Healey
June 18 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 18 2022, 2.49pm
Photo of Derek Healey
The education secretary was accused of going into hiding.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville refused to intervene in the strike, saying it’s “inappropriate” for the government to get involved.

Union leaders accused the senior SNP politician of going into hiding.

Why are teachers striking?

Teachers are striking over the imposition of a new faculty structure in Dundee secondary schools.

It will see subject-specialist department bosses replaced by a smaller number of faculty heads who will be responsible for several different subject areas at once.

Dundee’s SNP council claims the new model will be an upgrade and is already being used by several other local authorities.

But union chiefs fear the removal of experienced leaders will result in “long-term damaging consequences for education in Dundee”.

It is expected 110 principal teacher posts will be axed overall.

‘Not appropriate’ for ministers to act

We reported previously that Ms Somerville had been urged to make a last-minute intervention as teachers prepare to strike.

But we can reveal that in correspondence, seen exclusively by us, the education secretary claims it would “not be appropriate” for ministers to step in.

The response has been rubbished by local union representatives and described as “alarming” by political rivals.

In the letter, Ms Somerville states says she firmly believes teachers and school leaders are the “most important factors” in improving children’s outcomes.

But she adds that the deployment of resources “is a matter for individual councils”.

“It would therefore not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to intervene in the management of local authority schools,” Ms Somerville writes.

‘Burying her head in the sand’

David Baxter, branch secretary of the EIS teachers’ union in Dundee, insisted the faculties plan “absolutely is a government issue”.

“You could say the dispute in Dundee is all about faculties but it’s actually about school empowerment – which is a flagship education policy of Shirley-Anne Sommerville and the SNP,” Mr Baxter said.

“Imposition of management structures is not empowerment.

David Baxter.

“With the provocative move of deciding to sidestep agreed negotiating forums, both locally and nationally, this also very much becomes a national issue.

“It means Dundee City Council has effectively taken it upon themselves to break away from collective bargaining.

“It’s like a double whammy for the Scottish Government.

“Shirley-Anne Somerville can say it has nothing to do with her but actually the government should be very concerned.

“By not intervening, she is essentially burying her head in the sand like an ostrich.”

Mercedes Villalba.

Response is ‘alarming’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba said the lack of intervention is “hugely disappointing”.

She claimed teachers are under pressure with staff shortages and extra workload.

“It’s quite frankly alarming that she seems to be sidestepping this issue and has offered no reassurances about these concerns.”

