Dundee teachers strike: Education secretary refuses to intervene as schools prepare to close

The SNP’s schools chief has been accused of “burying her head in the sand like an ostrich” over a faculties row that will see Dundee schools close for most pupils on Wednesday.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville refused to intervene in the strike, saying it’s “inappropriate” for the government to get involved.

Union leaders accused the senior SNP politician of going into hiding.

Why are teachers striking?

Teachers are striking over the imposition of a new faculty structure in Dundee secondary schools.

It will see subject-specialist department bosses replaced by a smaller number of faculty heads who will be responsible for several different subject areas at once.

Dundee’s SNP council claims the new model will be an upgrade and is already being used by several other local authorities.

But union chiefs fear the removal of experienced leaders will result in “long-term damaging consequences for education in Dundee”.

It is expected 110 principal teacher posts will be axed overall.

‘Not appropriate’ for ministers to act

We reported previously that Ms Somerville had been urged to make a last-minute intervention as teachers prepare to strike.

But we can reveal that in correspondence, seen exclusively by us, the education secretary claims it would “not be appropriate” for ministers to step in.

The response has been rubbished by local union representatives and described as “alarming” by political rivals.

In the letter, Ms Somerville states says she firmly believes teachers and school leaders are the “most important factors” in improving children’s outcomes.

But she adds that the deployment of resources “is a matter for individual councils”.

“It would therefore not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to intervene in the management of local authority schools,” Ms Somerville writes.

‘Burying her head in the sand’

David Baxter, branch secretary of the EIS teachers’ union in Dundee, insisted the faculties plan “absolutely is a government issue”.

“You could say the dispute in Dundee is all about faculties but it’s actually about school empowerment – which is a flagship education policy of Shirley-Anne Sommerville and the SNP,” Mr Baxter said.

“Imposition of management structures is not empowerment.

“With the provocative move of deciding to sidestep agreed negotiating forums, both locally and nationally, this also very much becomes a national issue.

“It means Dundee City Council has effectively taken it upon themselves to break away from collective bargaining.

“It’s like a double whammy for the Scottish Government.

“Shirley-Anne Somerville can say it has nothing to do with her but actually the government should be very concerned.

“By not intervening, she is essentially burying her head in the sand like an ostrich.”

Response is ‘alarming’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba said the lack of intervention is “hugely disappointing”.

She claimed teachers are under pressure with staff shortages and extra workload.

“It’s quite frankly alarming that she seems to be sidestepping this issue and has offered no reassurances about these concerns.”