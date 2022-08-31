Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle condemns Tory ‘trespass’ on Holyrood turf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle condemns Tory ‘trespass’ on Holyrood turf

By Andy Philip
August 31 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 31 2022, 9.43am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head to head in Perth this month.

A former SNP strategy chief warns the next Conservative prime minister is set to “trespass on Holyrood’s turf” in a devolution showdown.

Kevin Pringle, from Perth, makes the prediction in his first column for The Courier days after Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head to head in the city.

“Rather than winning office in the Scottish Parliament, the Tory mindset seems more focused on circumventing devolved powers and controlling events in Scotland from Westminster,” he writes.

Reflecting on the Tory leadership debate at Perth concert hall, he claims Mr Sunak and Ms Truss gave the impression they would try to ignore Holyrood’s powers.

Conservatives ‘cheering in the aisles’

Mr Pringle says the current Tory government would never hand over responsibilities for welfare and taxation in the way David Cameron did.

But he warns the tougher approach will “flop” with the wider electorate, even if some Tory supporters are “cheering in the aisles”.

Kevin Pringle is a former SNP communications chief.

The claims were rejected by MSP Donald Cameron, the Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman.

He insisted the party is “wholeheartedly committed” to devolution.

“It’s the SNP that is undermining the devolved settlement by pursuing an unwanted and unconstitutional referendum on breaking up the UK and manufacturing grievances, rather than getting both Scotland’s governments to work together to tackle people’s real needs and concerns,” he responded.

Who is Kevin Pringle?

Mr Pringle, 54, is considered one of the most significant figures over the SNP’s dramatic years in government.

He advised Alex Salmond when he was first minister and helped mastermind the SNP’s independence referendum campaign.

Earlier this summer he told our political podcast, The Stooshie, how Nicola Sturgeon was set to ramp up the campaign for independence.

He grew up in Perth, attending Caledonian Road Primary and Perth High School, and went on to graduate from the University of Aberdeen with a degree in economic history and international relations.

Mr Pringle is now a partner with communications agency Charlotte Street Partners, which is based in Edinburgh.

You can read his for column for us here.

KEVIN PRINGLE: Perth Hustings showed Tories have not accepted Scottish self-government

