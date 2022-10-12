Transport minister to increase bus and train security after her late-night Fife travel fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport minister to increase bus and train security after her late-night Fife travel fears

By Rachel Amery
October 12 2022, 10.59am Updated: October 12 2022, 2.23pm
Jenny Gilruth says she will increase security on late-night trains and buses

Transport chief Jenny Gilruth will toughen up security on late night buses and trains after raising concerns of men targeting women on public transport.

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP previously said she was intimidated by drunk men squeezing in beside her on carriages on the Edinburgh to Fife train, even when she was surrounded by empty seats.

She also said she was victimised whenever she tried to swap seats.

“I won’t do it again after doing it at Christmas last year,” she told The Times newspaper.

“It was scary, and I’m nearly 40 and quite able to look after myself.

“I just think if I was a 15-year-old, how vulnerable I might feel in that circumstance.”

Vow to increase security

She said she will look at staffing on late-night services, as well as the availability of alcohol and lighting on carriage and stations.

However, she said she is “pretty relaxed” about reintroducing alcohol to train services.

The transport minister said there is “a real opportunity to do something differently” on women’s safety on public transport.

Government agency Transport Scotland is also carrying out a review by speaking to women and girls across the country

A full report is expected later this year.

Officials say the findings of this report will inform policy recommendations.

The plan to beef up security comes days after she vented her frustrations at how long trains in Fife take in her own commute.

‘Women are at risk’: North-east MSP calls for action after sex assaults hit 10-year high on trains

