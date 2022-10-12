Transport minister to increase bus and train security after her late-night Fife travel fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transport chief Jenny Gilruth will toughen up security on late night buses and trains after raising concerns of men targeting women on public transport.

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP previously said she was intimidated by drunk men squeezing in beside her on carriages on the Edinburgh to Fife train, even when she was surrounded by empty seats.

She also said she was victimised whenever she tried to swap seats.

“I won’t do it again after doing it at Christmas last year,” she told The Times newspaper.

“It was scary, and I’m nearly 40 and quite able to look after myself.

“I just think if I was a 15-year-old, how vulnerable I might feel in that circumstance.”

Vow to increase security

She said she will look at staffing on late-night services, as well as the availability of alcohol and lighting on carriage and stations.

However, she said she is “pretty relaxed” about reintroducing alcohol to train services.

The transport minister said there is “a real opportunity to do something differently” on women’s safety on public transport.

Government agency Transport Scotland is also carrying out a review by speaking to women and girls across the country

A full report is expected later this year.

Officials say the findings of this report will inform policy recommendations.

The plan to beef up security comes days after she vented her frustrations at how long trains in Fife take in her own commute.