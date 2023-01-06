Shake-up removes ‘absent’ Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shake-up removes ‘absent’ Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs

A group overseeing services for vulnerable children in Perth and Kinross has been overhauled after members repeatedly failed to turn up to meetings.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 6 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 6 2023, 6.11am
Photo of Calum Ross
Image: DC Thomson

The shake-up of the membership of the local child protection committee follows a review ordered at the end of last year.

An investigation by The Courier previously revealed several members had not been showing up to crucial summits in recent years.

There were 148 “apologies” given at 13 meetings between January 2020 and March 2022 – an average of more than 11 per meeting.

The committee initially blamed the pandemic, but we later reported that other regional groups outwith Tayside had not been affected to the same extent.

It can now be confirmed the core membership of the Perth and Kinross committee has been cut from 22 to 15 from this month.

Local MSP Liz Smith said the new committee must deliver on “promises” she has been given by council bosses that attendance rates will improve.

Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The committees bring together NHS managers, council bosses and police chiefs, as well as representatives from the voluntary sector.

They help monitor and co-ordinate support for society’s most vulnerable youngsters.

Tragic cases

Questions over attendance rates were raised at a time when child protection services in Perth and Kinross were under the spotlight due to two shocking cases.

It emerged in 2021 that the life of a neglected pre-school youngster, known as “Child B”, was only saved when a member of the public alerted police to their deathly pale complexion.

A review found “significant missed opportunities” for earlier intervention.

Then, in July last year, we reported the findings of a probe into the failures leading up the death of a transgender teenager, who took their own life.

New School Butterstone
Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

It found the support received by the 17-year-old was too often “fragmented, inconsistent and uncoordinated” among the more than 14 separate professionals supporting the New School Butterstone pupil.

Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, highlighted concerns about attendance rates with council chief executive Thomas Glen at a meeting last month.

“l was provided with a categorical assurance that the matter had been investigated and that every effort would be made to ensure committee members were present at, and contributed to, these essential meetings concerning children’s welfare,” she said.

“The new committee must deliver on these promises. Constituents and their families deserve the best possible care.”

How has the committee changed?

The overall core committee is now cut from 22 to 15 from this month.

Meanwhile, the number of members who are “corresponding”, meaning they are kept up-to-date with reports and documents but do not have to attend meetings, has increased from six to 12.

New members have been added to the core committee in recent months.

It is understood at least one child protection chief has left completely, with several others others becoming “corresponding” only.

Among those no longer expected to attend is a senior nurse who sent her apologies to 12 summits in a row over two years, as well as another committee member who was absent for 11 meetings, and a third person who missed nine consecutively.

A Perth and Kinross Child Protection Committee spokeswoman said the membership was reviewed at the end of last year.

“The core (attending) membership of the CPC is now 15, which remains fully compliant with the 2019 national guidance,” the council said.

“There are a further 12 corresponding members who receive all reports and documentation and contribute when and as required to ensure the CPC is fully representative of children’s services across Perth and Kinross.”

