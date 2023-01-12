Nicola Sturgeon denies political interference stopped Fife hospital declaring major incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon denies political interference stopped Fife hospital declaring major incident

Nicola Sturgeon insisted her government did not make any attempts to stop Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital from declaring a major incident.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 12 2023, 2.19pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.56am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon denied any interference over Fife's NHS crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon denied any interference over Fife's NHS crisis. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted her government did not make any attempts to stop Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital from declaring a major incident.

Staff at the Fife hospital have been under severe pressure due to the ongoing NHS crisis.

One whistleblower claimed patients were being treated in ambulances outside.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Roz McCall said workers felt it was necessary to call for special measures to help, but were stopped from doing so.

Across Scotland, A&E waiting times remain at record levels and hospitals are struggling to discharge patients who should be able to leave due to strains on the social care system.

Shocking data showed 142 people were forced to wait for more than 12 hours to see a medic in NHS Fife, while an additional 129 patients faced delays of over eight hours.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kris Miller.

On Monday, the first minister was challenged to visit Victoria Hospital by an ambulance worker to see the full-scale of the A&E crisis firsthand.

In Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon rejected there had been any interference from her government to prevent a major incident from being declared.

The SNP leader said all of Scotland’s health boards have the freedom to make their own judgements on what extra measures are necessary to keep patients safe.

It comes after NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde took the drastic step of pausing all non-urgent operations to free up more space.

Ms McCall had asked: “Can the first minister confirm that no political direction was given to NHS Fife or any other health board to ensure that a major incident was not called, and will she investigate why staff were not allowed to follow standard protocol?”

The first minister replied: “It is up to health boards to take whatever decisions they think might be appropriate to prioritise critical and life-saving care.

“The action Greater Glasgow and Clyde announced last night demonstrates that health boards have the flexibility where they think that is necessary to take that action, and that is right and proper.”

Ms McCall claimed she received “no answer” from the first minister.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.

Ms Sturgeon was grilled by rival party leaders Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar over the NHS crisis during first minister’s questions.

The SNP chief insisted a triple threat of Covid, flu and Strep A were all putting services under pressure and said other parts of the UK had not been immune to long waiting times.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced extra beds will be made available in hospitals as he announced £8 million in funding for health and social care partnerships.

