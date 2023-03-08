SNP leadership hopefuls need to ‘up their game’ as number of new rural government jobs revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership hopefuls need to ‘up their game’ as number of new rural government jobs revealed

Candidates in the race to be first minister have made promises to create government jobs beyond the central belt, but only 80 have been recorded under their watch in the past five years.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 8 2023, 6.00am
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner
Miles Briggs MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner

SNP ministers have been told to “up their game” after it emerged only 80 new Scottish Government jobs have been created in rural communities in the past five years.

Official figures show 60 posts are newly based in rural areas when compared to 2018, while a further 2o have been added in the islands.

A total of 55 of the 80 new jobs were created between September 2021 and the same month last year.

Flexible working arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic are believed to have contributed to the rise.

The figures emerged a day after SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf pledged to revive a policy of decentralising public sector jobs.

Depopulation

As the threat of depopulation looms over many rural areas, the SNP government has been criticised for abandoning the job dispersal policy pursued by the Labour-Lib Dem executive.

Former First Minister Lord McConnell, who faced opposition over the transfer of Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) from Edinburgh to Inverness in 2006, has said he was “proud” of the policy and was “really disappointed” it was followed by a decade of centralisation under the SNP.

Jack McConnell opens Great Glen House, the Inverness headquarters for Scottish Natural Heritage, in 2006.

Kate Forbes, Mr Yousaf’s rival for the chance to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, has also been setting out her plans to help rural areas this week, focusing on tackling the affordable housing shortage.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs obtained the latest job figures using parliamentary questions to Business Minister Ivan McKee.

They showed there were 364 directly employed government staff in rural areas in September 2018, rising to 424 by September last year.

In the islands, the number has risen from 70 to 90 in the same period.

‘Significant work remains to be done’

Mr Briggs said: “On average they are only locating a handful of new employees to these areas each year.”

CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.

He added: “Ministers need to continue to up their game and if they was a more relentless focus on these communities, then perhaps things would finally improve for people who live there.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it employed staff across the nation, and has a “wide range of work locations”, including in island and rural communities.

“Workforce numbers and locations are regularly reviewed to ensure that the organisation is delivering for the people of Scotland as efficiently and effectively as possible,” he said.

“The Scottish Government is committed to flexible hybrid working for our workforce, enabling staff to work from a range of settings.

“Managers are asked to establish a flexible hybrid model with their teams that ensure meets business needs are met.”

