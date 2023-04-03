New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads revealed

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart was given the unenviable task of managing the country’s roads by new First Minister Humza Yousaf.

By Justin Bowie
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
Thousands of potholes were patched up last year. Image: DC Thomson.

The SNP’s new transport chief was told he must do everything in his power to fix potholes as data revealed nearly 10,000 were filled out in the 12 months up to last April across Scotland.

Kevin Stewart was given the unenviable task of managing the country’s roads by new Dundee-based First Minister Humza Yousaf.

From dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness to tackling the long-running ferries crisis, he undoubtedly has a tough job on his hands.

But the scourge of potholes remains a pressing worry, especially in Tayside and Fife where countless streets have been left in a sorry state.

Figures obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed 9,679 serious potholes were patched up north of the border in 2021-22, meaning dozens were fixed every day.

In some positive news for the government, that’s actually a decline from the year before when repair teams were urgently called to smooth out 12,949 bumps in the road.

New SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart. Image: DC Thomson.

However, it’s feared the cold snap which hit Scotland in December may have resulted in an increasing number of potholes again.

Locals across Tayside and Fife have been quick to raise their concerns over the state of some of the roads in their towns and cities.

In February, a motorist in Angus was forced to replace two tyres after his car hit a huge 7ft pothole on the B9128.

That same month a worried garage owner in Tayport warned he fears the shocking number of potholes on the road to Newport will eventually lead to a fatal accident.

Fife’s roads came under the spotlight last July when motoring association the AA claimed the region was Scotland’s pothole capital.

Potholes proliferate in parts of Angus.
Some Angus roads are in a grim state.

In December it emerged 216 drivers had made claims for compensation to the council in the space of a year due to their cars being damaged.

But the local authority only paid out in seven cases, a success rate of just over 3%.

One Fife road in particular, running from Cupar to Springfield, has been branded a “bombsite” as motorists are forced onto the wrong side of the road.

A crash investigator in Angus is also concerned the high number of potholes across the area means there is a “serious risk” of lives being lost in accidents.

However, last April residents in one village in the local authority were told it would cost an extortionate amount to pave over bumps in the road.

Elsewhere, in Dundee it was warned the number of potholes is expected to rise as the council planned a dramatic cut to its resurfacing budget.

Willie Rennie MSP. Image: Ewan Boothman.

Fife MSP Willie Rennie warned transport chief Mr Stewart must ensure roads in the north and north-east don’t “fall into disrepair”.

He said: “Scotland’s trunk roads have more holes than Swiss cheese.

“It’s not just frustrating to drivers, it’s dangerous too. Road users pay vast sums in tax, they deserve to rely on smooth and well-maintained roads.

“The new transport secretary must ensure that Scotland’s trunk roads are not allowed to fall into disrepair.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr inspecting a pothole. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “Many of Scotland’s motorists are forced to use their car because they live in a rural area, or bus services are unsuitable.

“We all know how many potholes are on the typical commute — blowing tyres, causing accidents and wrecking travel plans every day.

“Potholes are appearing fast on the daily roads we use the most – far bigger and deeper than the meagre resources left to councils in the likes of Angus and Aberdeen.”

Mr Stewart said: “In 2021-22 we invested £556 million in managing, maintaining, and safely operating the Scottish motorway and trunk road network, in 2022-23 we are investing £586 million.”

