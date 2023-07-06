Dundee council refuses to probe taxpayer losses for deal at centre of corruption probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee council refuses to probe taxpayer losses for deal at centre of corruption probe

Leaders finally admitted earlier this year that they overpaid for a deal awarded to a company that treated senior staff to a luxury golf trip on the Spanish coast.

By Derek Healey
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal

Council chiefs in Dundee made no effort to find out how much residents were overcharged for a lucrative public contract at the centre of a corruption probe.

Leaders finally admitted earlier this year that they overpaid for a deal awarded to a company that treated senior staff to a luxury golf trip on the Spanish coast.

A series of investigations by The Courier uncovered head of construction Mark Ross attended the so-called “customer event” with colleague Kenny Muir.

The holiday was arranged by Edmundson Electrical just weeks after it was handed a deal worth more than £4 million to supply heat and smoke alarms.

The pair were charged by police under the Bribery Act but prosecutors dropped the cases last year citing “insufficient evidence”.

Edmundson Electrical on Faraday Street, in the Dunsinane Industrial Estate, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Bosses later confirmed a framework contract from Scotland Excel offered a cheaper price than the deal agreed with Edmundson Electrical.

But we can reveal the council made no effort to establish the extent of the extra costs to Dundee taxpayers – and has no plans to do so.

A slap in the face

A council source said there is a view that there is no need to find out how much money was wasted because there is no way for it to be returned.

But a local MSP insisted the authority must immediately establish how much has been “hoodwinked out of the budget” for services residents rely on.

North East Conservative Maurice Golden said: “As hardworking Dundonians face the prospect of even bigger council tax bills, this council’s refusal to even pretend it’s looking for best value for money is a slap in the face.

Maurice Golden MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I’m fairly certain people will want to know just how much has been hoodwinked out of the budget for emptying bins, cleaning streets and keeping bus routes open.

“The whole process of procurement here betrays a lack of care for public money bordering on the lackadaisical.”

High-handed arrogance

Labour MSP Michael Marra, a former Dundee councillor, called on bosses to commit to full transparency regardless of how “embarrassing” it may be.

He said: “This is another example of the high-handed arrogance that has run through this and so many other scandals that have hit Dundee City Council over the past few years.

“We know that public money has been wasted on this contract. It is simply unacceptable that the council is choosing, openly, to cover up the amount.”

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

He continued: “It may not be possible to turn back time and recover the money, but it is possible to try and stop these mistakes happening in the future and to rebuild public trust in the council.

“This will only happen with full transparency about the mistakes that have been made in the past.”

What does the council say?

We revealed at the time that no other companies were allowed to bid for the heat and smoke alarms contract, despite a number telling us they could have done it cheaper.

All of those involved have now left their council jobs and no officers involved in awarding the deal still work for the council.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A detailed report on this matter was considered by the scrutiny committee in April of this year.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to calculate the exact amount of any overpayment.”

The council did not respond when asked to provide a broad estimate.

More from The Courier

Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.
REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman
The penne arrabiata. Image: Morven McIntyre/DC Thomson.
Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant…
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Dundee rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
Jamie McGrath.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives
The Piper Alpha oil rig burning following the catastrophe in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee helped families of Piper Alpha victims in a tale of two tragedies
Mara Seaweed was founded by Fiona Houston. Image: Mara Seaweed.
'Considerable' interest in rescue bid for collapsed Fife firm
A sign for Craigie House Care Home in Crossgates.
Residents found underweight and left for 'unacceptable' lengths of time at Fife care home