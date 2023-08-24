Dundee council told it could force through firework ban in time for Bonfire Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council told it could force through firework ban in time for Bonfire Night

Council boss Greg Colgan said previously it would have been 'very difficult' to introduce a ban due to the consultation period required.

By Alasdair Clark
A control zone would make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A control zone would make it illegal to set off fireworks in certain areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee council has been told it could shorten the consultation period required for a firework ban to allow one to be put in place in time for Bonfire Night.

New powers given to local authorities in June allow them to introduce so-called Firework Control Zones.

Dundee City Council chief Greg Colgan had explained the bans had not been used due to the legislation requiring an eight to 12-week consultation followed by a notice period of at least 60 days.

He said this would have made it “very difficult” for a ban to be introduced this year – with the legislation only having come into place in June.

But in a letter to North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, the Scottish Government’s community safety minister said this could be shortened.

Kirkton, Dundee, fireworks night
The scene in Kirkton after a night of chaos in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Golden had questioned why Dundee City Council had opted not to make use of the bans this year after chaotic scenes around Bonfire Night 2022.

Riots broke out in the Kirkton area of the city and fireworks were thrown at emergency crews responding to the mayhem.

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown wrote: “The guidance sets out that best practice for running a traditional written consultation is that this would take place over a period of eight to 12 weeks.

“Throughout the co-design process, however, participating local authorities expressed the view that there may be occasions that this timeframe would not be appropriate.

“This could include, for example, a pressing local need to conclude the consultation within a shorter timescale, or local circumstances dictating that a longer consultation would result in significantly higher levels of engagement.”

Firework ban should be council’s ‘single priority’

She said it was councils to decide whether to introduce a ban.

Mr Golden said the council’s single priority should be ensuring the control zones are in place for Bonfire Night.

He told The Courier: “There’s a single priority upon which everyone’s focus should be – ensuring these zones are in place in time for fireworks night.

“If that means the council and the Scottish Government need to put their heads together to push it through more quickly than expected, so be it.

“Our brave emergency service workers dread this time of year more than any. As we saw in Dundee last year, lives are genuinely placed at risk by irresponsible and criminal actions in relation to fireworks.

Dundee City Council Chambers.

“If these zones could be created, that gives the authorities real teeth to shut down problem areas, keeping emergency workers and the wider public safer in the process.”

But a Dundee City Council spokesman said that despite the minister’s letter, they did not feel they could introduce a control zone in time.

He said: “The council’s assessment is still that there is not time to implement a Firework Control Zone for November 5 this year, due to the need for consultation with stakeholders and other factors that have to be taken into consideration.

“However, the council and its partners are actively discussing how multi-agency joint working can help protect public safety around Bonfire Night.

“A report is being prepared for councillors on the issues which will be considered by a committee in public in due course.”

