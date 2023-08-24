What’s next for Riverside pavilion? Locals asked to share views on ways to transform disused facility

Dundee’s West End community are being asked for their views to help shape the future of the Riverside pavilion.

A meeting on Saturday, hosted by the West End Community Council, will give locals and businesses the chance to share their views on how the facility could be best used.

Among the potential ideas for the pavilion, which was originally intended to be used as changing rooms for the nearby playing fields, is a community asset transfer.

This would see the responsibility for pavilion transferred from council control to a community group or voluntary organisation.

And Gary Langlands, chair of the West End Community Council, said the Riverside Drive facility has bundles of untapped potential.

He said: “The building is wind and water tight and there is also telephone line there. It’s ready for someone to use their imagination.

“Possible uses could include a community café and garden, or a youth and community centre.

“We haven’t really got a building (in the West End) that could be used for community so we want to take the views of those living here.

“We want them to come forward to speak about what the pavilion can be used for.”

‘The world is our oyster’

The West End Community Council are looking at similar community successes in and around Dundee, namely the Larick Centre in Tayport.

This facility, dubbed ‘a building by the community, for the community’ evolved from an asset transfer of land from Fife Council to Tayport Community Trust.

It is now used as a community hub, with sports facilities, café and multi-purpose spaces.

And among those speaking at Saturday’s meeting at Blackness Library is Richard Tough – board member of Tayport Community Trust.

“Richard helped pioneer the Larick Centre in Tayport and that has been used extensively”, Gary explained.

“So he will be coming along to talk about that experience, the successes and the challenges.

“There’s a long way to go for the Riverside pavilion but the world is our oyster.”

Saturday’s meeting on the future of the Riverside pavilion is being held in the activity room at Blackness Library and will begin at 10am.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to please RSVP to weccsecretarydundee@gmail.com or obtain an ticket through this link.