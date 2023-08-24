What’s next for Riverside pavilion? Locals asked to share views on ways to transform disused facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

What’s next for Riverside pavilion? Locals asked to share views on ways to transform disused facility

The West End Community Council is asking locals for their suggestions on how the pavilion can benefit locals.

By Laura Devlin
General view of the pavilion building at Riverside Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee’s West End community are being asked for their views to help shape the future of the Riverside pavilion.

A meeting on Saturday, hosted by the West End Community Council, will give locals and businesses the chance to share their views on how the facility could be best used.

Among the potential ideas for the pavilion, which was originally intended to be used as changing rooms for the nearby playing fields, is a community asset transfer.

This would see the responsibility for pavilion transferred from council control to a community group or voluntary organisation.

And Gary Langlands, chair of the West End Community Council, said the Riverside Drive facility has bundles of untapped potential.

He said: “The building is wind and water tight and there is also telephone line there. It’s ready for someone to use their imagination.

Gary Langlands.

“Possible uses could include a community café and garden, or a youth and community centre.

“We haven’t really got a building (in the West End) that could be used for community so we want to take the views of those living here.

“We want them to come forward to speak about what the pavilion can be used for.”

‘The world is our oyster’

The West End Community Council are looking at similar community successes in and around Dundee, namely the Larick Centre in Tayport.

This facility, dubbed ‘a building by the community, for the community’ evolved from an asset transfer of land from Fife Council to Tayport Community Trust.

It is now used as a community hub, with sports facilities, café and multi-purpose spaces.

The Larick Centre in Tayport. Image: Dundee Institute of Architects.

And among those speaking at Saturday’s meeting at Blackness Library is Richard Tough – board member of Tayport Community Trust.

“Richard helped pioneer the Larick Centre in Tayport and that has been used extensively”, Gary explained.

“So he will be coming along to talk about that experience, the successes and the challenges.

“There’s a long way to go for the Riverside pavilion but the world is our oyster.”

Saturday’s meeting on the future of the Riverside pavilion is being held in the activity room at Blackness Library and will begin at 10am.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to please RSVP to weccsecretarydundee@gmail.com or obtain an ticket through this link.

