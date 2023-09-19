Update on Dan Peña’s Scottish politics journey

Dan Peña, most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man, is on a mission to carve out a political career in Scotland, a country that is close to his heart.

His mission is to “Make Angus great again” and as part of this, earlier in the year he published an open letter applying to be CEO for the SNP.

Below, he shares an update on his political journey.

Dan Peña political update

I am publishing the letter below, suitably anonymised, with the author’s full consent. You might ask “why?”. It doesn’t really say anything that hasn’t been said by plenty of others. There are countless “concerned Scots” who have been saying this to me for far too long:

Do you find yourself agreeing that we have endured a “failing Scottish government” for long enough?

Do you agree that “economic challenges” sounds familiar?

Are you fed up feeling “beleaguered”?

I recognise that there is a percentage of the population who will continue to vote for the SNP regardless of the damage they have done since coming to power in 2007. However, the reality is that the SNP are entirely responsible for the economic challenges and multiple failures in government. Take your pick from a catalogue of issues where their performance has been woeful: there really is no one else to blame!

I am convinced that the number of “concerned Scots” who feel “beleaguered” with “our failing Scottish government” as we head further into “economic carnage” is increasing each day.

I am fully aware of an increasing sense of genuine disgust and frustration. But, you do have options and that begins with removing the SNP from power in Holyrood and significantly reducing their voice in Westminster.

Let’s give the good people of this proud nation the sort of leadership they deserve – not the leadership that we have had to endure for over 16 years.

Dear Sir,

I write to follow up an article in my mail on Saturday in which your generous proposal to step in as CEO for our failing Scottish Government is reported. Your sense of duty to prevent inevitable economic carnage is admirable and I, and many of my fellow Scots, am filled with gratitude for this exceptional offer of help. Are we in any doubt that the outcome would be a resounding success? Never!

There is no question that your leadership would change our situation – ‘turning bad situations into profit and raising morale from the depths of hell’. How desperately we need this as a matter of urgency. I’m 85 and have known a better Scotland in every arena. Depths of hell sums up our current predicament perfectly.

I have watched and benefited from your inspirational lectures on YouTube and admire your outstanding record of achieving remarkable professional goals. I wish you powerful success with this latest political venture and am cheering on the wings.

With gratitude on behalf of all beleaguered Scots,

A Concerned Scot.

PS. The oil painting is remarkable and speaks of nobility.

Areas Dan Peña will focus on if elected:

Make the high streets look as pristine as before. Pensioners to be better taken care of. Veterans to be better taken care of. Less dole and free money to those that can still work. Making migration work for both sides. Alleviate drug problem.

