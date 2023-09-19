Update on Dan Peña’s Scottish politics journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Politics Scottish politics

Update on Dan Peña’s Scottish politics journey

Dan Peña wants to "make Angus great again".

Presented by Dan Peña
Dan Peña
Dan Peña is most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man.

Dan Peña, most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man, is on a mission to carve out a political career in Scotland, a country that is close to his heart.

His mission is to “Make Angus great again” and as part of this, earlier in the year he published an open letter applying to be CEO for the SNP.

Below, he shares an update on his political journey.

Dan Peña political update

I am publishing the letter below, suitably anonymised, with the author’s full consent.  You might ask “why?”. It doesn’t really say anything that hasn’t been said by plenty of others. There are countless “concerned Scots” who have been saying this to me for far too long:

  • Do you find yourself agreeing that we have endured a “failing Scottish government” for long enough?
  • Do you agree that “economic challenges” sounds familiar?
  • Are you fed up feeling “beleaguered”?

I recognise that there is a percentage of the population who will continue to vote for the SNP regardless of the damage they have done since coming to power in 2007.  However, the reality is that the SNP are entirely responsible for the economic challenges and multiple failures in government. Take your pick from a catalogue of issues where their performance has been woeful: there really is no one else to blame!

I am convinced that the number of “concerned Scots” who feel “beleaguered” with “our failing Scottish government” as we head further into “economic carnage” is increasing each day.

I am fully aware of an increasing sense of genuine disgust and frustration. But, you do have options and that begins with removing the SNP from power in Holyrood and significantly reducing their voice in Westminster.

Let’s give the good people of this proud nation the sort of leadership they deserve – not the leadership that we have had to endure for over 16 years.

Dear Sir,

I write to follow up an article in my mail on Saturday in which your generous proposal to step in as CEO for our failing Scottish Government is reported. Your sense of duty to prevent inevitable economic carnage is admirable and I, and many of my fellow Scots, am filled with gratitude for this exceptional offer of help. Are we in any doubt that the outcome would be a resounding success? Never!

There is no question that your leadership would change our situation – ‘turning bad situations into profit and raising morale from the depths of hell’. How desperately we need this as a matter of urgency. I’m 85 and have known a better Scotland in every arena. Depths of hell sums up our current predicament perfectly.

I have watched and benefited from your inspirational lectures on YouTube and admire your outstanding record of achieving remarkable professional goals. I wish you powerful success with this latest political venture and am cheering on the wings.

With gratitude on behalf of all beleaguered Scots,

A Concerned Scot.

PS. The oil painting is remarkable and speaks of nobility.

Areas Dan Peña will focus on if elected:

  1. Make the high streets look as pristine as before.
  2. Pensioners to be better taken care of.
  3. Veterans to be better taken care of.
  4. Less dole and free money to those that can still work.
  5. Making migration work for both sides.
  6. Alleviate drug problem.

Find out more about Dan Peña.

More from Scottish politics

Dan Peña is most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man.
Gender reforms: All you need to know as controversial SNP law goes to court
Dan Peña is most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man.
Dundee University student posted dead body footage TWICE as incident timeline revealed
(Yui Mok/PA)
New benefit for unpaid carers to be trialled in Dundee and Perth & Kinross
Campaigners have marched through Edinburgh (Neil Hanna/Friends of the Earth Scotland/PA)
Climate campaigners march through Edinburgh urging transition from oil and gas
Dan Peña is most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee politicians stomach multi-million pound 'stitch-up'?
7
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes warns SNP leaders to be 'extraordinarily careful' as Fergus Ewing gets date…
Dundee MSP Michael Marra
Letter reveals Dundee was destined to lose to Glasgow with millions of investment, MSP…
2
Eljamel Leann Sutherland
I could die before seeing Eljamel justice, says 34-year-old Dundee victim of disgraced surgeon
Dan Peña is most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - Aye/No, what you did last summer
The Justice Secretary said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Action needed on rising Scottish prison population – Justice Secretary