Invergowrie man with far-right links remains in community council post

Invergowrie Community Council passed a resolution supporting diversity at a meeting on Monday evening.

By Alasdair Clark
Invergowrie community council chairman Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Invergowrie Community Council chairman Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The leader of Invergowrie Community Council, linked to a far-right group, has retained his position after the group voted in favour of supporting diversity and inclusion.

The Courier understands that Jamie Brown – whose links to Patriotic Alternative were revealed earlier this month – will continue as chairman.

The community council adopted the equality and diversity policy proposed by the local parish minister, The Reverend Marc Prowe.

It reads: “Invergowrie Community Council reaffirms its firm belief that Invergowrie and Kingoodie are places where everyone will be welcomed and included.”

Mr Prowe told The Courier the accusations against Mr Brown, including the use of racial slurs online, had caused concern in the community.

Councillor ‘reassured’ after vote

He said the response to his proposal, which commits the community group to eliminating discrimination and promoting equality, was positive and that he hoped it would settle concern.

It is understood Mr Brown supported the resolution at the meeting, which had around 12 people in attendance.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey said he was reassured by the development.

Mr Bailey said: “I was reassured that the community council last night adopted a motion in support of diversity and inclusion which reaffirmed the purpose of the body as being to represent the people of Invergowrie and Kingoodie.”

Racial slurs

Mr Brown’s links to the white-nationalist group Patriotic Alternative were first revealed by anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate.

In January 2022, during an online podcast speaking under the pseudonym “Mean Peem”, Mr Brown detailed his support for the group and his experience growing up in Dundee.

Screenshots from different platforms show a user positing under Mr Brown’s name using racial slurs.

Jamie Brown has campaigned against bus route cuts by Stagecoach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In one post in December 2020, Hope Not Hate say Mr Brown branded Jewish author Ayn Rand “k*ke scum”.

In a statement, Mr Brown criticised Hope Not Hate as “state backed liars” and said he had since moved on from Patriotic Alternative.

He is now a member of the Homeland Party, a group founded by former British National Party activist Kenny Smith.

The Courier previously reported how Mr Brown had been suspended by the Royal Mail after his links to the white-nationalist group Patriotic Alternative were reported alongside historic remarks posted online.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the reporting and are currently carrying out our own investigation.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the details of any individual case, however we do suspend employees when serious allegations are made in order to protect colleagues and customers.”

