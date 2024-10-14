Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

The former first minister, who died on Saturday aged 69, was a regular visitor to Tayside and Fife throughout his political career.

Alex Salmond Dundee
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon on board the Discovery in Dundee.
By Alasdair Clark

Pictures from The Courier’s archive show former first minister Alex Salmond’s many visits to Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth after his sudden death on Saturday.

The veteran nationalist politician died aged 69 after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

Mr Salmond was a regular visitor to Courier Country over his life, and often chose Dundee and Perth as the backdrop for major campaigns and manifesto launches.

The former SNP leader previously said it was a visit to the Discovery City in 2014 that made him realise the strength of support for Scottish independence.

We’ve taken a look back at some of Alex Salmond’s most memorable visits and campaign stops.

Alex Salmond Nicola Sturgeon Discovery Dundee
Then SNP leader Alex Salmond and deputy Nicola Sturgeon launch their party’s 2005 election campaign from the deck of the Discovery in Dundee. Image: PA
Two years later, Alex Salmond steered his party into government at Holyrood.
The duo, once the most formidable in politics, took to the city’s streets with their manifesto.
National Union of Miners president Arthur Scargill (centre) and Alex Salmond (right) as they march past the Timex factory in 1993.
Alex Salmond Shona Robison Dundee University
Alex Salmond jokes with Shona Robison at Dundee University.
Alex Salmond in Dundee in more recent times. Image: DC Thomson.
In 2005, Alex Salmond at the-enactment of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath at Arbroath Abbey.
The then first minister Alex Salmond at Arbroath’s Abbey Bowling Club.
A frequent visitor to Courier Country, Alex Salmond waves goodbye to Nicola Sturgeon at Stirling train station.
In 2001, newly elected SNP MPs including Pete Wishart celebrate with a walk along the Tay.
Alex Salmond and leadership rival Roseanna Cunningham in Perth during the Save the Scottish regiments campaign.
Alex Salmond tucks into a hot dog at Perth Food Festival.
Speaking with voters in the Fair City.
Alex Salmond in the Bridge of Allan in 2005.
First Minister Alex Salmond meets councillors and campaigners from Leuchars Community Group involved in the drive to keep RAF Leuchars open.
A SNP supporter in Kirkcaldy shows off her tattoo of former first minister Alex Salmond as he signs copies of his book
Alex Salmond and SNP politician Peter Grant during the 2008 by-election in Glenrothes.
In St Andrews to announce a womens’ golf initiative.

Do you have any memories of meeting Alex Salmond locally? Share them in the comments below.

More from Scottish politics

Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
2
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence
9
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
21
Concerned members of the Langlands Primary School board in 2005 at a meeting to discuss the future of the school, which closed in 2006. Falling school rolls were at least in part due to affordable housing pressures. Image: DC Thomson
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
14
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts
3
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils 'singled out' in union's school strike threat
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Polling expert Sir John Curtice
John Curtice says SNP in 'doldrums' despite Dundee election wins
2
Council tax bill
How Tayside debt collection trial could ease child poverty
Finavon was devastated by Storm Babet.
'Forgotten' Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation

Conversation