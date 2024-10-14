Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

Pictures from The Courier’s archive show former first minister Alex Salmond’s many visits to Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth after his sudden death on Saturday.

The veteran nationalist politician died aged 69 after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

Mr Salmond was a regular visitor to Courier Country over his life, and often chose Dundee and Perth as the backdrop for major campaigns and manifesto launches.

The former SNP leader previously said it was a visit to the Discovery City in 2014 that made him realise the strength of support for Scottish independence.

We’ve taken a look back at some of Alex Salmond’s most memorable visits and campaign stops.

Do you have any memories of meeting Alex Salmond locally? Share them in the comments below.