Dundee trains disrupted for second time in matter of hours

Rail passengers in Dundee are facing further disruption on Monday.

The line between Portlethen and Aberdeen was blocked and some between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled as a result.

Replacement buses will run between Dundee and Aberdeen until the issue is resolved.

Ticket acceptance is also in place on City Link buses between Dundee and Aberdeen and on Stagecoach buses between Dundee/Arbroath and Arbroath/Montrose.

Disruption is expected to last until 5pm.

In an update, ScotRail said: “The train which failed is now on the move and services can now return to normal.

“Services may still be subject to delay or revision as we focus on getting trains and crew back into position.”

It comes hours after trains between Edinburgh and Dundee, Fife and Perth were ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’ due to safety concerns.