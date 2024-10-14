Kinross schoolgirl, 12, top in class for daring sport known as ‘gymnastics on a moving horse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross schoolgirl, 12, top in class for daring sport known as ‘gymnastics on a moving horse’

Orlagh Smith has won both Scottish and British titles for equestrian vaulting.

Orlagh Smith is a champion equestrian vaulter. Image: Supplied
Orlagh Smith is a champion equestrian vaulter. Image: Supplied
By Chloe Burrell

A 12-year-old girl from Kinross has been crowned top of her class for equestrian vaulting.

Orlagh Smith scooped the top prize in the novice individual class category at the British Championships last weekend.

The daring sport is best described as ‘gymnastics on a moving horse’, with the animal controlled by a lunger while moving in a 15-metre circle.

Orlagh Smith.
Orlagh Smith. Image: Ryan Smith
Orlagh Smith being crowned British Number One in equestrian vaulting.
Orlagh scooped top prize at the British Championship last weekend. Image: Ryan Smith

Orlagh took up horse riding during the Covid-19 pandemic – and her love of the sport led her into vaulting.

She won the Scottish Championship before her latest feat at the British Championship, which was held at Kelsall Equestrian Centre near Chester last weekend.

Orlagh, 12, crowned British Number One in equestrian vaulting

Orlagh, who is part of the Kinross Vaulting Group, said: “I have been vaulting for three years with the Kinross Group and would like to thank Liz and all the coaches for their support and guidance in helping me win the Scottish and British Championships.”

Orlagh’s mum Kelly, 46, told The Courier that she and her husband Ryan are proud of their daughter’s achievement in the sport, which is continuing to grow with over 500 registered British athletes.

Orlagh Smith (left) with mum Kelly.
Orlagh with mum Kelly. Image: Ryan Smith

“We are really proud of Orlagh,” Kelly said.

“She has worked hard to achieve this. She started riding horses during Covid-19 in 2020.

“Her love of them encouraged her into doing something a little bit different.

“One of her friends at the stables was vaulting and she fancied trying it.

“She has loved it ever since.”

