Kinross schoolgirl, 12, top in class for daring sport known as ‘gymnastics on a moving horse’

A 12-year-old girl from Kinross has been crowned top of her class for equestrian vaulting.

Orlagh Smith scooped the top prize in the novice individual class category at the British Championships last weekend.

The daring sport is best described as ‘gymnastics on a moving horse’, with the animal controlled by a lunger while moving in a 15-metre circle.

Orlagh took up horse riding during the Covid-19 pandemic – and her love of the sport led her into vaulting.

She won the Scottish Championship before her latest feat at the British Championship, which was held at Kelsall Equestrian Centre near Chester last weekend.

Orlagh, 12, crowned British Number One in equestrian vaulting

Orlagh, who is part of the Kinross Vaulting Group, said: “I have been vaulting for three years with the Kinross Group and would like to thank Liz and all the coaches for their support and guidance in helping me win the Scottish and British Championships.”

Orlagh’s mum Kelly, 46, told The Courier that she and her husband Ryan are proud of their daughter’s achievement in the sport, which is continuing to grow with over 500 registered British athletes.

“We are really proud of Orlagh,” Kelly said.

“She has worked hard to achieve this. She started riding horses during Covid-19 in 2020.

“Her love of them encouraged her into doing something a little bit different.

“One of her friends at the stables was vaulting and she fancied trying it.

“She has loved it ever since.”