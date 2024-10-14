Dundee, Fife and Perth trains ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’ due to safety fears

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee, Fife and Perth are being ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’ due to safety concerns.

The South Gyle and Edinburgh Gateway track towards Inverkeithing is closed for a safety inspection.

It’s resulted in several delays and cancellations across Tayside and Fife this morning.

Buses are now in place for some affected passengers.

Scotrail said on X: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between South Gyle and Edinburgh Gateway the line towards Inverkeithing is closed.

“Services will be unable to run from Edinburgh towards Inverkeithing in that direction.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be delayed or revised.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline City will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Leven will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Perth will be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

