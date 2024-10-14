Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station

Pest control has been called after dozens of rats were filmed at a petrol station in Montrose.

Traps have been set in a bid to cull the vermin, who were seen scurrying across the forecourt of the Shell filling station on Bridge Street last week.

Montrose man Lee Reid shared a clip with The Courier after spotting around 50 rats while his friend was filling up with fuel.

Bait traps being installed

Shell has confirmed the issue is being dealt with.

A spokesperson said: “Our maintenance team are aware of this problem.

“The site has already been visited by Rentokil, given advice to the site staff and are in the process of installing bait traps.

“However, this is a dealer business site and therefore another business entity, we can advise and guide from a reputational perspective but the site’s license to operate will be with whomever runs the site.”

A spokesperson at the Montrose filling station previously said they were aware of the vermin.

They told The Courier they are believed to be from a building nearby that is in the process of being demolished.

He said: “We have already called in pest exterminators but I think they are proving difficult to get rid of.

“I’ve only seen a couple myself but I’ve heard other people have seen quite a few.”