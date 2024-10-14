Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station

Dozens of rats were seen at the Shell garage in the town last week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
montrose rats
Dozens of rats were reportedly been seen at the Shell filling station in Montrose. Image: Lee Grant/Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pest control has been called after dozens of rats were filmed at a petrol station in Montrose.

Traps have been set in a bid to cull the vermin, who were seen scurrying across the forecourt of the Shell filling station on Bridge Street last week.

Montrose man Lee Reid shared a clip with The Courier after spotting around 50 rats while his friend was filling up with fuel.

Bait traps being installed

Shell has confirmed the issue is being dealt with.

A spokesperson said: “Our maintenance team are aware of this problem.

“The site has already been visited by Rentokil, given advice to the site staff and are in the process of installing bait traps.

rats in Montrose
Rats at the Shell garage in Bridge Street, Montrose. Image: Lee Grant

“However, this is a dealer business site and therefore another business entity, we can advise and guide from a reputational perspective but the site’s license to operate will be with whomever runs the site.”

A spokesperson at the Montrose filling station previously said they were aware of the vermin.

They told The Courier they are believed to be from a building nearby that is in the process of being demolished.

He said: “We have already called in pest exterminators but I think they are proving difficult to get rid of.

“I’ve only seen a couple myself but I’ve heard other people have seen quite a few.”

Conversation