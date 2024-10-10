Horror as ‘dozens’ of rats seen at Montrose petrol station

A Montrose man was left horrified by the sight of dozens of rats scurrying around the forecourt of a filling station in the Angus town.

Lee Grant spotted the vermin while sitting in his friend’s car at the Shell Garage in Bridge Street at around 4pm on Tuesday.

As his friend filled up with fuel Lee, a technician with a local oil company, was shocked to see the appearance of dozens of rats.

He took some video of the pack in full flow.

Rat show ‘a bit freaky’ says Montrose man

He said: “There must have been around 50 of them all scurrying around the ground.

“It looked like they were going in and out the bottom of some bins.

“It was a bit freaky seeing them all – they’re horrible wee things.”

A spokesperson for the garage said they were aware of rats in the area.

He said: “An old building nearby has been getting demolished.

“I think it was filled with rats and with the building coming down they got out and some seem to have ended up at the garage.

“We have already called in pest exterminators but I think they are proving difficult to get rid of.

“I’ve only seen a couple myself but I’ve heard other people have seen quite a few.”

Shell UK has been asked to comment.