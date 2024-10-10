Horror as ‘dozens’ of rats seen at Montrose petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror as ‘dozens’ of rats seen at Montrose petrol station

Video shows the vermin scurrying around in broad daylight.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Montrose man was left horrified by the sight of dozens of rats scurrying around the forecourt of a filling station in the Angus town.

Lee Grant spotted the vermin while sitting in his friend’s car at the Shell Garage in Bridge Street at around 4pm on Tuesday.

As his friend filled up with fuel Lee, a technician with a local oil company, was shocked to see the appearance of dozens of rats.

He took some video of the pack in full flow.

Rat show ‘a bit freaky’ says Montrose man

He said: “There must have been around 50 of them all scurrying around the ground.

“It looked like they were going in and out the bottom of some bins.

“It was a bit freaky seeing them all  – they’re horrible wee things.”

rats in Montrose
Rats at the Shell garage in Bridge Street, Montrose. Image: Lee Grant

A spokesperson for the garage said they were aware of rats in the area.

He said: “An old building nearby has been getting demolished.

“I think it was filled with rats and with the building coming down they got out and some seem to have ended up at the garage.

“We have already called in pest exterminators but I think they are proving difficult to get rid of.

“I’ve only seen a couple myself but I’ve heard other people have seen quite a few.”

Shell UK has been asked to comment.

Conversation