EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hickey on ‘great’ Dundee grounding and working with Anthony Joshua’s ex-trainer for pro boxing debut

Sam Hickey has reflected on his Dundee upbringing as he expressed his excitement at making his professional boxing debut next Saturday.

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight will make his bow in the paid ranks at London’s Copperbox Arena – live on Sky Sports – on the undercard of Adam Azim and Ohara Davies’ blockbuster light-welterweight clash.

He has been described by promoter Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, as one of the most exciting fight prospects in Britain.

‘Solid foundations’

Sam – now based south of the border – told The Courier: “It’s important to have solid foundations.

“My mum and dad have been great with me. They’d put fuel in the car and take me to the gym.

“They didn’t put pressure on me to box.

“They only did what I would do for my kids – just put them in the right positions and say, let’s see what happens.

“My dad’s obviously been a great help with that side of things.

“You need people you can bounce off when you’re feeling a bit down or training’s getting on top of you.

“I’m obviously down in England a lot and then I go up the road and see my parents and the rest of my family and friends.

“It makes a big difference having people who are willing to support you and be there the whole way, even when things are not going to plan.

“They’ve been great.”

The Lochee boxer turned pro in July, just months just months after the elimination of the 80kg amateur weight class ended his dream of representing Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His debut opponent has yet to be announced yet.

‘Start of a good journey’

Sam – who won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham in 2022 at 76kg – says: “I’ll be ready for it, no matter who it is.

“When you’re an amateur, boxing at the Commonwealth, Europeans, Worlds, majors…any amateur tournament really, you’re boxing loads of different styles – and you don’t know who you’re going to get because the draw happens as you get through the tournament.

“I’ve never actually prepared for a certain opponent in my life because I never knew who I was going to box.

“But as I move forward in my pro career and progress I’ll have more notice, especially as I get into the bigger fights.”

On swapping his amateur vest for the pro ranks, he added: “It’s a completely different sport to be honest.

“It’s a sprint and a marathon.

“But boxing is boxing at the end of the day and I just need to adjust.

“It’s going to be the start of a good journey.”

The former St John’s High School pupil is ready to embrace the TV spotlight and dreams of headlining shows in Scotland.

He says: “I’m happy people have followed my career in the amateurs.

“You want to build on that so hopefully, with the right promotion, you can bring shows up to Scotland with a broadcaster.

“That’s my main goal – to be selling out arenas in Scotland and a big name in Scottish and British boxing.

“You want people to know who you are and be able to put bums on seats.”

‘Long way from Lochee Boys Club’

In his corner next Saturday will be Rob McCracken, the former world title challenger famed for guiding the careers of ring legends Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch.

Sam says: “He is one of the most accomplished trainers in British boxing so I’ve got good people around me.

“His track record is incredible.

“As you get further on in your career, things are going to get tough.

“You’re not going to have it your own way. You need somebody there who’s going to help you prepare for that and give you the right advice.”

He adds: “I probably wouldn’t have believed I’d be in this position [as a kid].

“I didn’t go for it properly until I was 16.

“I’ve come a long way since I started boxing at Lochee Boys Club.

“It’s good to look back sometimes but you just need to check yourself, keep moving and get more success.”