EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hickey on ‘great’ Dundee grounding and working with Anthony Joshua’s ex-trainer for pro boxing debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Hickey on ‘great’ Dundee grounding and working with Anthony Joshua’s ex-trainer for pro boxing debut

The Lochee boxer has been described by his promoter as one of the most exciting fight prospects in Britain.

Sam Hickey at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee in August 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sam Hickey at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee in August 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ramsay Banks

Sam Hickey has reflected on his Dundee upbringing as he expressed his excitement at making his professional boxing debut next Saturday.

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight will make his bow in the paid ranks at London’s Copperbox Arena – live on Sky Sports – on the undercard of Adam Azim and Ohara Davies’ blockbuster light-welterweight clash.

He has been described by promoter Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, as one of the most exciting fight prospects in Britain.

‘Solid foundations’

Sam – now based south of the border – told The Courier: “It’s important to have solid foundations.

“My mum and dad have been great with me. They’d put fuel in the car and take me to the gym.

“They didn’t put pressure on me to box.

“They only did what I would do for my kids – just put them in the right positions and say, let’s see what happens.

“My dad’s obviously been a great help with that side of things.

Sam Hickey winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Sam and his dad Darren (bottom left).

“You need people you can bounce off when you’re feeling a bit down or training’s getting on top of you.

“I’m obviously down in England a lot and then I go up the road and see my parents and the rest of my family and friends.

“It makes a big difference having people who are willing to support you and be there the whole way, even when things are not going to plan.

“They’ve been great.”

The Lochee boxer turned pro in July, just months just months after the elimination of the 80kg amateur weight class ended his dream of representing Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His debut opponent has yet to be announced yet.

‘Start of a good journey’

Sam – who won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham in 2022 at 76kg – says: “I’ll be ready for it, no matter who it is.

“When you’re an amateur, boxing at the Commonwealth, Europeans, Worlds, majors…any amateur tournament really, you’re boxing loads of different styles – and you don’t know who you’re going to get because the draw happens as you get through the tournament.

“I’ve never actually prepared for a certain opponent in my life because I never knew who I was going to box.

“But as I move forward in my pro career and progress I’ll have more notice, especially as I get into the bigger fights.”

Sam Hickey pictured outside Lochee Boys Club in 2017.
A young Sam Hickey after winning gold in his weight class at the Intermediate Scottish Championships in 2013.
A young Sam Hickey after winning gold in his weight class at the Intermediate Scottish Championships in 2013.

On swapping his amateur vest for the pro ranks, he added: “It’s a completely different sport to be honest.

“It’s a sprint and a marathon.

“But boxing is boxing at the end of the day and I just need to adjust.

“It’s going to be the start of a good journey.”

The former St John’s High School pupil is ready to embrace the TV spotlight and dreams of headlining shows in Scotland.

He says: “I’m happy people have followed my career in the amateurs.

“You want to build on that so hopefully, with the right promotion, you can bring shows up to Scotland with a broadcaster.

“That’s my main goal – to be selling out arenas in Scotland and a big name in Scottish and British boxing.

“You want people to know who you are and be able to put bums on seats.”

‘Long way from Lochee Boys Club’

In his corner next Saturday will be Rob McCracken, the former world title challenger famed for guiding the careers of ring legends Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch.

Sam says: “He is one of the most accomplished trainers in British boxing so I’ve got good people around me.

“His track record is incredible.

“As you get further on in your career, things are going to get tough.

Rob McCracken and Anthony Joshua in 2017. Image: Ben Queenborough/BPI/Shutterstock

“You’re not going to have it your own way. You need somebody there who’s going to help you prepare for that and give you the right advice.”

He adds: “I probably wouldn’t have believed I’d be in this position [as a kid].

“I didn’t go for it properly until I was 16.

“I’ve come a long way since I started boxing at Lochee Boys Club.

“It’s good to look back sometimes but you just need to check yourself, keep moving and get more success.”

More from Other sports

Jock the cockapoo stole Gareth Bale's ball
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in…
2
Scotscraig Golf Club.
Historic Fife golf course set for investment talks to safeguard future after EGM vote
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future
Alfred Dunhill historic 19 Oct 2001: Hollywood film star Michael Douglas listens to some advice from his caddie during the weather delayed second round of the inaugural US$5,000,000 Dunhill Links Championship at the Kingsbarns. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: David Cannon/ALLSPORT
Celebrities at Dunhill Cup in Fife and Angus this year – how good at…
All-conquering Dundee Rockets side from early 1980s.
Iconic Dundee ice hockey team return for first time in 37 years this weekend…
British No 1 Jack Draper had a tough week but there are still grounds for optimism. Image: PA
7 takeaways from Davis Cup 2024 as GB fail to qualify for Malaga finals
How Andy Murray centre in Dunblane could have looked.
Andy Murray’s former coach laments collapse of Dunblane legacy project
The cycling events were sold out at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Saving the Commonwealth Games would be great publicity for Scotland
Stefan and Emma Steen.
Dundee Stars cancel Swedish player's deal days before he was due to fly in…
2
Handout photo provided by ParalympicsGB of Ben Sandilands wins gold and sets new World Record in the Men's 1500m - T20 Final during day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Picture date: Friday September 6, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Family's pride as Fife star Ben Sandilands breaks world record to win Paralympics gold

Conversation