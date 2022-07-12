Rory McIlroy aims for “the Holy Grail” of golf – an Open win at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy aims for “the Holy Grail” of golf – an Open win at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
July 12 2022, 10.35am Updated: July 12 2022, 10.36am
Rory McIlroy believes the Old Course will be tricky enough to deal with the longer hitters.
Rory McIlroy believes winning an Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews is already “the holy grail” of golf, and winning the 150th would be even more special.

The 2014 champion missed defending his title in 2015 due to the infamous five-a-side ankle injury, and so the feeling of anticipation is even more acute for him.

And while he doesn’t quite agree with Bobby Jones’ comment that a great golfer’s legacy is incomplete without a win at St Andrews, it is among the most significant totems of golf.

‘It’s one of the highest achievements you can have’

“I think it’s the holy grail of our sport. Not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve it, but that’s what winning an Open at St Andrews is. It’s one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf.

“There’s a lot of great players that have won Opens but maybe not Opens at St Andrews, so I think it’s unfair to say that a golfer’s career isn’t complete without that. But it’s certainly up there with one of the greatest things you can do in our game.”

For himself, given a choice of a win here or the Masters that has so far eluded him, he’ll be greedy – ‘I guess it’s both,” he said.

McIlroy has plenty of experience of the Old Course but it’s mostly from the Dunhill in September/October and amateur golf in May, when it is entirely different course, he points out

“At that time it’s sort of hit driver everywhere, get it as close to the greens as you can, and then take your chances from there,” he said.

‘It’s a more strategic course like this’

“Laying back, giving yourself full shots into some of these greens, playing the angles a little bit more, I think that’s going to be really important. It’s definitely a lot more of a strategic golf course when it plays like this.

“If you hit a lot of drivers, you may get close to some of these greens, and it would be advantageous to lay back and give yourself fuller, fuller wedge shots into some of these greens.

Therefore the narrative coming into this championship that the Old Course is about to overwhelmed by the big hitters is misleading, he thinks.

“I don’t think you’re going to see that. The condition of the golf course, with a little bit of breeze, it’s going to get super tricky by the end of the week.

“You can bomb it around here and hit driver and get it close to the greens, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to make birdies from those positions.

“I can see (the winning score) being low enough, into the teens, but I can’t see something in the 20-under-par range.”

‘You can always be better’

Rory’s sole at Open at St Andrews – in 2010 – started with a 63, and then followed with a 80 in wild and windy conditions.

“I don’t remember much from either – I usually have to watch highlights to remember what I did or how I played,” he said.

“The only thing I remember about the 63 is hitting a 6-iron into 3 feet at 17 and missing the putt.

“That sticks out in my mind. Because I remember coming off thinking that was a really good opportunity to be first person ever to shoot 62 in a major, and I didn’t quite get it done.

“It’s a good example of human behaviour, I guess. You can always be better.”

