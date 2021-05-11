Former Arbroath captain Mark Whatley set to join Angus rivals Montrose

Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
By Ewan Smith
May 11 2021, 8.30am Updated: May 11 2021, 8.41am
Former Arbroath captain Mark Whatley is set to join Montrose

Former Arbroath captain Mark Whatley is set to join Angus rivals Montrose after leaving the Gayfield side.

Whatley has ended his seven-year spell at Arbroath after helping them secure their third successive season in the Championship.

He has led Dick Campbell’s men to two titles – League Two in 2017 and League One in 2019 – and scored 7 goals in 241 appearances since joining the Red Lichties from Spartans in 2014.

Mark Whatley helped Arbroath to League One and League Two title success

However, after seeing his game time severely limited last season with just three starts, Whatley has decided his future lies elsewhere and is believed to be on the brink of moving to Links Park.

Montrose are currently bidding to join Angus neighbours Arbroath in Scottish football’s second tier as they take on Morton in the Championship play-off.

Best wishes

And the capture of experienced midfielder Whatley, 30, will significantly bolster their ranks for the new term.

“Mark is an Arbroath legend and history-maker,” said Arbroath chairman Mike Caird. “He will always be welcome back at Gayfield.”

“Mark will leave Arbroath with my very best wishes,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. “He has been a fantastic servant to the club for seven years.

“You always know what you are going to get when you pick Mark. He’s always going to give everything he’s got and he has led us to a lot of success.”

Whatley is set to play his football at Links Park next season

Whatley is not the only departure from Gayfield with striker Kris Doolan and back-up keeper Scott Gallacher both moving on.

Doolan, 34, netted three goals in 25 appearances for Red Lichties last term but as he runs a successful football academy in Ayrshire, he’s decided not to stay on at the Angus club.

Gallacher failed to make the breakthrough ahead of Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston – who has penned a new one-year deal.

Kris Doolan is leaving Gayfield to move closer to home

“I’ve called every player at the club to thank them for their efforts,” added Campbell. “That includes our loan players and those who are leaving.

“I’ll really miss having Kris around the club. He is the ultimate professional and has played a key role in developing our younger players.”

Arbroath have already started their summer rebuilding programme with the signing of former Dundee and Aberdeen star Nicky Low on a two-year deal.

Low impressed during a short loan spell from East Stirlingshire, helping Arbroath to safety with just one defeat in five starts.

