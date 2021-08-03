Former Hearts and Cowdenbeath coach Austin MacPhee lands role with English Premier League side Aston Villa

Former Hearts, St Mirren and Cowdenbeath coach Austin MacPhee has secured a role on Aston Villa’s coaching staff.
The Fifer, who founded the Cupar-based AM Soccer academy which produced Dundee United striker Louis Appere, was most recently on the books of Celtic’s Champions League conquerors FC Midtjylland.
An ex-Forfar Athletic youth player, MacPhee was part of the Northern Ireland staff which reached the last-16 of Euro 2016.
He also had a brief spell as caretaker manager of the Jambos following the departure of Craig Levein in 2019.
And he will now continue his career in the English Premier League as a set-piece specialist at Villa Park.
MacPhee’s arrival is the latest in a series of backroom shake-ups at Villa, including the departure of Dean Smith’s assistant manager John Terry earlier this summer.
