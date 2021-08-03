Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Former Hearts and Cowdenbeath coach Austin MacPhee lands role with English Premier League side Aston Villa

By Alan Temple
August 3 2021, 3.45pm
Former Hearts, St Mirren and Cowdenbeath coach Austin MacPhee has secured a role on Aston Villa’s coaching staff.

The Fifer, who founded the Cupar-based AM Soccer academy which produced Dundee United striker Louis Appere, was most recently on the books of Celtic’s Champions League conquerors FC Midtjylland.

An ex-Forfar Athletic youth player, MacPhee was part of the Northern Ireland staff which reached the last-16 of Euro 2016.

He also had a brief spell as caretaker manager of the Jambos following the departure of Craig Levein in 2019.

MacPhee and current Raith star Christophe Berra

And he will now continue his career in the English Premier League as a set-piece specialist at Villa Park.

MacPhee’s arrival is the latest in a series of backroom shake-ups at Villa, including the departure of Dean Smith’s assistant manager John Terry earlier this summer.

