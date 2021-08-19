Harrison Clark: Arbroath can use St Johnstone defeat as a springboard for Championship success

Harrison Clark believes Arbroath can quickly bounce back from the bitter disappointment of a penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone.

Red Lichties took cup-double holders Saints to penalties on Sunday in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, narrowly losing out 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was furious with his side for missing three penalties but the Angus side can take heart from the way they played.

Arbroath were ahead twice as the game finished 2-2 after extra-time.

And midfielder Clark, 18, hopes it sparks Arbroath into action against Partick Thistle this weekend.

“The lads were brilliant against St Johnstone,” said Clark. “Every man was brilliant and it’s such a tough one to take.

“We are raw and everyone is frustrated that we didn’t win. But we will look back, reflect on the game and see how well we actually played.

“Any team that comes to Gayfield will find it hard. It’s a tough place for teams to come.

It’s 2-1 @ArbroathFC here in extra-time as they are on the brink of knocking out cup holders @StJohnstone with their first win over the Perth side in 35 years. Here’s @tob_7’s strike. pic.twitter.com/fi5cGH0B6g — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

“The result didn’t come against St Johnstone but we played very well against a very good team.

“We have to use that positively in our next game against Partick.

“Our performances have been good in the league so far but results haven’t come yet. I hope that will change.”

Arbroath to welcome back Jason Thomson

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell could welcome back Jason Thomson.

The former Raith Rovers star now recovered from a knee operation and was on the bench against St Johnstone.

“Jason is five minutes away from playing again,” said Campbell. “It will be good to have him fit again but I have to give credit to Chris Hamilton for how he has slotted into the team.

“He played really well against St Johnstone.

“I don’t feel sorry for the players. I stand by how I feel about the penalty kicks.

“It’s nice to put in good performances and we have done that in a lot of games so far this season but, ultimately, we have lost the game.”