Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Harrison Clark: Arbroath can use St Johnstone defeat as a springboard for Championship success

By Ewan Smith
August 19 2021, 12.15pm
Harrison Clark believes his side's defeat to St Johnstone can be a springboard for success
Harrison Clark believes his side's defeat to St Johnstone can be a springboard for success

Harrison Clark believes Arbroath can quickly bounce back from the bitter disappointment of a penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone.

Red Lichties took cup-double holders Saints to penalties on Sunday in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, narrowly losing out 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was furious with his side for missing three penalties but the Angus side can take heart from the way they played.

Arbroath were ahead twice as the game finished 2-2 after extra-time.

And midfielder Clark, 18, hopes it sparks Arbroath into action against Partick Thistle this weekend.

Harrison Clark hopes Arbroath can take heart from their performance against St Johnstone

“The lads were brilliant against St Johnstone,” said Clark. “Every man was brilliant and it’s such a tough one to take.

“We are raw and everyone is frustrated that we didn’t win. But we will look back, reflect on the game and see how well we actually played.

“Any team that comes to Gayfield will find it hard. It’s a tough place for teams to come.

“The result didn’t come against St Johnstone but we played very well against a very good team.

“We have to use that positively in our next game against Partick.

“Our performances have been good in the league so far but results haven’t come yet. I hope that will change.”

Arbroath to welcome back Jason Thomson

Harrison Clark will soon welcome back team-mate Jason Thomson to the Arbroath side

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell could welcome back Jason Thomson.

The former Raith Rovers star now recovered from a knee operation and was on the bench against St Johnstone.

“Jason is five minutes away from playing again,” said Campbell. “It will be good to have him fit again but I have to give credit to Chris Hamilton for how he has slotted into the team.

“He played really well against St Johnstone.

“I don’t feel sorry for the players. I stand by how I feel about the penalty kicks.

“It’s nice to put in good performances and we have done that in a lot of games so far this season but, ultimately, we have lost the game.”

Arbroath ace Harrison Clark: I took the Alan Shearer route back to football after being freed by Sunderland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]