Sport / Football

Raith Rovers ‘massive blow’ as Aidan Connolly is ruled out ‘for weeks’ – but there is a silver lining

By Alan Temple
September 9 2021, 5.00pm
Aidan Connolly and Brad Spencer
Aidan Connolly and Brad Spencer

John McGlynn has confirmed that Aidan Connolly faces a number of weeks on the sidelines after the Raith Rovers winger suffered a hamstring injury against Ayr United.

However, there was better news regarding the impending return of Brad Spencer from a broken foot.

Connolly, 26, was replaced just prior to half-time as the Rovers claimed a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Somerset Park on Tuesday evening.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed but, while there is relief that the in-from wide-man has not suffered a serious tear, he is unlikely to play again before October.

“It’s still a little early to tell exactly, but Aidan will be out for a few weeks — at best,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “That’s a massive blow for us.

Absence: Connolly, left

“We have so many games coming up — big games — and we don’t want to be down to the bare bones, having lost Lewis Vaughan as well.

“It’s getting a wee bit tight.

“We don’t think it will be anything like 12 weeks [out injured], as he hasn’t totally done his hamstring, but it isn’t ideal.”

Connolly has been in sparkling form this term, notching two assists and a goal from nine outings.

As such, on loan Tannadice starlet Kai Fotheringham has been largely restricted to fleeting cameos.

And McGlynn has urged the 18-year-old to grasp his opportunity.

“Kai Fotheringham went on against Ayr and really showed what he can do,” he continued. “He was really positive and was unlucky not to score.

“I was delighted with Kai’s contribution and know he’ll be hungry to take his chance in the team.”

Brad’s back

Meanwhile, McGlynn has revealed that Brad Spencer — absent for close to six weeks after suffering a hairline fracture to his left foot against Hamilton on July 31 — could be set to return for Saturday’s showdown against Queen of the South.

Spencer suffered a fractured toe against Hamilton

It would be a timely comeback, given Blaise Riley-Snow was dismissed against Ayr and will miss the visit of Queens.

McGlynn added: “The only silver lining in the aftermath of Blaise’s red card is that Brad Spencer trained on Thursday and will be involved again on Friday.

“If there is no reaction to those sessions, then he would come into our thoughts with regard to the match-day squad on Saturday. That’s a positive.”

