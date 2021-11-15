Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland v Belgium Under-21: How to watch Euro 2023 qualifier on TV

By Scott Lorimer
November 15 2021, 1.01pm Updated: November 15 2021, 1.54pm
St Johnstone star Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring for Scotland Under-21s against Kazakhstan
St Johnstone star Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring for Scotland Under-21s against Kazakhstan

Scotland Under-21s take on Belgium in the latest round of qualifiers for the European Championships on Tuesday night in Dundee.

Scot Gemmill’s side will take on the Red Devils under the floodlights at Tannadice Park for the second time in a week.

The youngsters will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over Kazakhstan on Friday night, thanks to strikes from Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini and St Johnstone ace Glenn Middleton.

Tuesday’s game could prove to be a tougher task, though, for the the young bravehearts.

Scotland Under-21s warm up under the Tannadice floodlights ahead of qualifier against Kazakhstan.

The Belgian national team are currently ranked number 1 in the world and the under-21 side don’t look too bad either with a squad filled with players from top European sides, such as Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

The young Belgians sit top of the group with five wins out of five and have only conceded one goal.

Could Scotland upset the odds and potentially move up to second place? The prospect makes for an exciting match, one not to be missed.

When is the game?

Scotland v Belgium under-21s kicks off at 7.05pm on Tuesday November 16.

The game takes place at Tannadice Park – this is because hotels in Glasgow and the central belt of Scotland were booked out due to COP26.

Can I attend? How can I get tickets?

Supporters can buy tickets via Dundee United for a very reasonable price.

Adult tickets cost £8, while under-16s and concessions are £3.

Young Scotland fans in the crowd during the qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Tannadice Park on Friday.

Accessible tickets cost £4 for adults and £1.50 for under-16s and concessions, while accompanying paying adults will go free.

Tickets can be purchased online, here.

How can I watch the game on TV?

If you can’t make it to Tannadice, the game can be watch live on TV.

BBC Scotland will have coverage of the game, beginning at 6.55pm.

BBC Scotland is on channel 115 for Sky customers, 108 on Virgin and Freeview.

Will the game be streamed?

For those not able to view the game on TV, the BBC Sports Scotland website will also stream the game live.

