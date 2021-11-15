Scotland v Belgium Under-21: How to watch Euro 2023 qualifier on TV

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland Under-21s take on Belgium in the latest round of qualifiers for the European Championships on Tuesday night in Dundee.

Scot Gemmill’s side will take on the Red Devils under the floodlights at Tannadice Park for the second time in a week.

The youngsters will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over Kazakhstan on Friday night, thanks to strikes from Manchester City’s Lewis Fiorini and St Johnstone ace Glenn Middleton.

Tuesday’s game could prove to be a tougher task, though, for the the young bravehearts.

The Belgian national team are currently ranked number 1 in the world and the under-21 side don’t look too bad either with a squad filled with players from top European sides, such as Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

The young Belgians sit top of the group with five wins out of five and have only conceded one goal.

Could Scotland upset the odds and potentially move up to second place? The prospect makes for an exciting match, one not to be missed.

When is the game?

Scotland v Belgium under-21s kicks off at 7.05pm on Tuesday November 16.

The game takes place at Tannadice Park – this is because hotels in Glasgow and the central belt of Scotland were booked out due to COP26.

Can I attend? How can I get tickets?

Supporters can buy tickets via Dundee United for a very reasonable price.

Adult tickets cost £8, while under-16s and concessions are £3.

Accessible tickets cost £4 for adults and £1.50 for under-16s and concessions, while accompanying paying adults will go free.

Tickets can be purchased online, here.

How can I watch the game on TV?

If you can’t make it to Tannadice, the game can be watch live on TV.

BBC Scotland will have coverage of the game, beginning at 6.55pm.

BBC Scotland is on channel 115 for Sky customers, 108 on Virgin and Freeview.

Will the game be streamed?

For those not able to view the game on TV, the BBC Sports Scotland website will also stream the game live.