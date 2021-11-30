Stevie Crawford returns to management as former Dunfermline boss takes the reins at East Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has returned to front-line management by rejoining League 1 strugglers East Fife.

Crawford, 46, resigned from his post at East End Park in May, candidly citing a feeling of burnout after giving everything in his bid to guide the Pars back to the Premiership during 28 months at the helm.

He subsequently linked up with Gary Naysmith to serve as assistant manager of Edinburgh City.

However, Crawford has decided the time is right to once again become a boss in his own right at Bayview.

East Fife Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Stevie Crawford as our new first-team Manager. 🔗https://t.co/Z2Qoyh7dYS pic.twitter.com/YltrV4bNNi — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) November 30, 2021

It is his second stint as East Fife gaffer, having spent just over a year as player/manager in Methil from May 2009.

Crawford, whose coaching experience includes spells as number two to Robbie Neilson at Hearts and MK Dons, takes over a side in desperate need of inspiration.

The Fifers are five points adrift at the foot of League 1 — resulting in the departure of Darren Young — and have won just two of their last 12 games.

A chastening Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Banks O’Dee on Saturday was described as ’embarassing’ by caretaker manager Stevie Frail.