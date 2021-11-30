Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Stevie Crawford returns to management as former Dunfermline boss takes the reins at East Fife

By Alan Temple
November 30 2021, 6.01pm Updated: November 30 2021, 6.07pm
New boss: Crawford is back at East Fife
New boss: Crawford is back at East Fife

Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has returned to front-line management by rejoining League 1 strugglers East Fife.

Crawford, 46, resigned from his post at East End Park in May, candidly citing a feeling of burnout after giving everything in his bid to guide the Pars back to the Premiership during 28 months at the helm.

He subsequently linked up with Gary Naysmith to serve as assistant manager of Edinburgh City.

However, Crawford has decided the time is right to once again become a boss in his own right at Bayview.

 

It is his second stint as East Fife gaffer, having spent just over a year as player/manager in Methil from May 2009.

Crawford, whose coaching experience includes spells as number two to Robbie Neilson at Hearts and MK Dons, takes over a side in desperate need of inspiration.

The Fifers are five points adrift at the foot of League 1 — resulting in the departure of Darren Young — and have won just two of their last 12 games.

A chastening Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Banks O’Dee on Saturday was described as ’embarassing’ by caretaker manager Stevie Frail.

