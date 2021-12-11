Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar wary of ‘re-energised’ Stirling Albion after Kevin Rutkiewicz departure

By Scott Lorimer
December 11 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.14am
Forfar Athletic assistant boss Scott Robertson says hisside go into the clash with Stirling Albion full of confidence, but need to be wary of their 're-energised' side after the departure of Kevin Rutkiewicz.

Forfar host managerless Stirling Albion today with the Loons looking to extend their unbeaten home run.

The Loons sit second in League Two and could close the gap on leaders Kelty Hearts, but assistant boss Scott Robertson is wary of a reaction from the visiting team after they parted ways with Kevin Rutkiewicz.

The former St Johnstone ace left his position on Thursday after an apparent disagreement with chairman Stuart Brown.

‘Shock to the system’

Rutkiewicz was named manager of the month just two months ago and Stirling are fourth in the league – but the Binos have lost their last four league games.

Internal politics aside, Robertson knows his side are in for a tough game against the visitors.

“I’ve been in that position myself. It’s a bit of a shock to the system when a manager leaves,” he said.

Kevin Rutkiewicz has dramatically quit as Stirling Albion boss.

“They’re still in a decent position in the league, fighting for a play-off spot.

“A couple of positive results again and they’ll be finding themselves pushing up the table. They’re not a bad team.

“He was manager of the month earlier, keeping up pace with Kelty. Then, all of a sudden, he’s out of a job, so it shows the ruthless nature of management.

“They’ll be a re-energised group looking to perform for whoever takes over as manager so that’s what we’re anticipating coming at us.”

Confidence

Forfar are one of just five teams in the SPFL, including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts, who remain unbeaten at home.

They go into today’s clash full of confidence after a 3-2 victory away to Albion Rovers last weekend.

For Robertson and his team, the opposition is irrelevant as the squad if focused on the task in hand.

Forfar sit second in League Two, and are unbeaten at home.

“We go into the game with a lot of confidence,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of belief in the players in what we’re asking them to do, in the system were asking them to play in.

“No matter who’s starting the game, or who has come on, everybody in the squad has contributed to the positive results we’ve had to date.

“The fact we’re back at station park after a positive result last week, we know what we’ve got to do against a Stirling Albion team that have beaten us already this season, so it’s not going to be easy.”

