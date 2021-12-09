Forfar Athletic share impressive stat with Rangers, Celtic and Hearts – as Marc McCallum says his side want to make Station Park a ‘horrible place’ for opposition

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the season nears its halfway point, Forfar Athletic find themselves in good company alongside Rangers, Celtic and Hearts in the SPFL.

While there may be three divisions separating the Loons and Glasgow and Edinburgh giants, they share one impressive stat, along with Cove Rangers and Kelty Hearts.

None of the teams listed have lost at home in the league, so far, this season.

Forfar have the chance to maintain that impressive stat when Stirling Albion come to visit on Saturday.

But what is it that teams don’t like about playing at Station Park?

Station Park – a no away win zone

Shot stopper Marc McCallum thinks he knows why.

“The main thing we said at the start of the season was to make Station Park a fortress again. And it has been,” he explains.

“A lot of players hate travelling to Forfar. We’re trying to make it a really horrible place for visiting teams to come up and play at.

“Last season was a major disappointment. We rolled over too many times at home but this season it has been a completely different view on how we approach these games.

“We put a bit of pressure on ourselves to really go out and perform. We’ve had the backing of the fans again which has been a major help having them back.

“Some of the games we’ve been playing very patient but once we smell blood it’s just taking the game to the opposition.”

Seed of doubt

With Forfar’s impressive league standing and results, McCallum hopes players have a seed of doubt in their mind before they even set off for Angus.

“I hope it sits with them mentally, before they even travel,” the 28-year-old said.

“They might look at the game and think: ‘Forfar are unbeaten at home this season,’ and you just hope that drifts into their thought process. It’s exactly what you want teams to be thinking.

“It’s exactly what you get with Forfar every time you play us. You are going to be in for a real game.”

New management

Gary Irvine’s side have shown real grit and determination this season and a deservedly second behind Kelty.

Despite the side dropping to League Two last season, the side have enjoyed a good bounceback despite much of the squad still at the club and McCallum believes a change in mentality instilled by the new management team is reaping its rewards.

“Each manager has their own preference in how they manage their squad,” Marc said.

“With Gary, Robbo, Jeebsy and Wazza (goalkeeping coach Wayne Henderson), the four of them work really closely together.

“Their attention to detail on things is very impressive. No stone is left unturned.

“We get all the information required to go and perform on a Saturday.

“To go and produce information on the next team and pass it over to the players on a training night has been very impressive and I’ve really enjoyed working with them.”