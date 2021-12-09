Forfar Athletic share impressive stat with Rangers, Celtic and Hearts – as Marc McCallum says his side want to make Station Park a ‘horrible place’ for opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar Athletic share impressive stat with Rangers, Celtic and Hearts – as Marc McCallum says his side want to make Station Park a ‘horrible place’ for opposition

By Scott Lorimer
December 9 2021, 5.30pm
Marc McCallum hopes Forfar can continue their unbeaten home run by making Station Park 'horrible' for opponents.
As the season nears its halfway point, Forfar Athletic find themselves in good company alongside Rangers, Celtic and Hearts in the SPFL.

While there may be three divisions separating the Loons and Glasgow and Edinburgh giants, they share one impressive stat, along with Cove Rangers and Kelty Hearts.

None of the teams listed have lost at home in the league, so far, this season.

Forfar have the chance to maintain that impressive stat when Stirling Albion come to visit on Saturday.

But what is it that teams don’t like about playing at Station Park?

Station Park – a no away win zone

Shot stopper Marc McCallum thinks he knows why.

“The main thing we said at the start of the season was to make Station Park a fortress again. And it has been,” he explains.

Marc McCallum punches clear during a game at Station Park earlier in the season.
“A lot of players hate travelling to Forfar. We’re trying to make it a really horrible place for visiting teams to come up and play at.

“Last season was a major disappointment. We rolled over too many times at home but this season it has been a completely different view on how we approach these games.

“We put a bit of pressure on ourselves to really go out and perform. We’ve had the backing of the fans again which has been a major help having them back.

“Some of the games we’ve been playing very patient but once we smell blood it’s just taking the game to the opposition.”

Seed of doubt

With Forfar’s impressive league standing and results, McCallum hopes players have a seed of doubt in their mind before they even set off for Angus.

“I hope it sits with them mentally, before they even travel,” the 28-year-old said.

“They might look at the game and think: ‘Forfar are unbeaten at home this season,’ and you just hope that drifts into their thought process. It’s exactly what you want teams to be thinking.

“It’s exactly what you get with Forfar every time you play us. You are going to be in for a real game.”

New management

Gary Irvine’s side have shown real grit and determination this season and a deservedly second behind Kelty.

Despite the side dropping to League Two last season, the side have enjoyed a good bounceback despite much of the squad still at the club and McCallum believes a change in mentality instilled by the new management team is reaping its rewards.

Forfar Athletic manager Gary Irvine presented with Glen?s League Two Manager of the Month award for October, alongside backroom staff Gary Harkins and Scott Robertson.
“Each manager has their own preference in how they manage their squad,” Marc said.

“With Gary, Robbo, Jeebsy and Wazza (goalkeeping coach Wayne Henderson), the four of them work really closely together.

“Their attention to detail on things is very impressive. No stone is left unturned.

“We get all the information required to go and perform on a Saturday.

“To go and produce information on the next team and pass it over to the players on a training night has been very impressive and I’ve really enjoyed working with them.”