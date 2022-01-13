Dunfermline midfielder pens new contract until summer of 2024

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan has been rewarded for his first-team breakthrough with a contract until the summer of 2024.

Allan, 21, has made 14 appearances for his boyhood heroes this season, notching one assist in a 4-2 Premier Sports Cup win over Partick Thistle.

The Fife Elite Football Academy graduate has previously enjoyed loan stints with Stenhousemuir, Albion Rovers and Brechin City.

Allan becomes the second East End Park prospect to extend his deal in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of striker Lewis McCann.

Matty Todd is another youngster who has enjoyed regular minutes in recent weeks and, with his contract due to expire in the summer, his future will also be on the agenda.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, remain in the market for January reinforcements.

Courier Sport revealed the club’s interest in St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose, while they have already added Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless to their ranks.

The Pars, two points adrift at the foot of the Championship, host Hamilton on Saturday.