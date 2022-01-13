Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline midfielder pens new contract until summer of 2024

By Alan Temple
January 13 2022, 1.50pm
Focus: Allan
Focus: Allan

Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan has been rewarded for his first-team breakthrough with a contract until the summer of 2024.

Allan, 21, has made 14 appearances for his boyhood heroes this season, notching one assist in a 4-2 Premier Sports Cup win over Partick Thistle.

The Fife Elite Football Academy graduate has previously enjoyed loan stints with Stenhousemuir, Albion Rovers and Brechin City.

Allan becomes the second East End Park prospect to extend his deal in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of striker Lewis McCann.

Matty Todd is another youngster who has enjoyed regular minutes in recent weeks and, with his contract due to expire in the summer, his future will also be on the agenda.

New deal: Allan

Dunfermline, meanwhile, remain in the market for January reinforcements.

Courier Sport revealed the club’s interest in St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose, while they have already added Coll Donaldson and Stevie Lawless to their ranks.

The Pars, two points adrift at the foot of the Championship, host Hamilton on Saturday.

Efe Ambrose to Dunfermline? The numbers behind St Johnstone exile as Pars eye former Celtic star

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier