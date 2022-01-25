Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teams are now taking Arbroath seriously says Derek Gaston as keeper gives take on impressive defensive stats

By Scott Lorimer
January 25 2022, 12.05pm
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.

Arbroath are having to change the way they play, with teams no longer seeing them as a light touch, says shot-stopper Derek Gaston.

The Lichties return to Championship action this weekend against fellow promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle at Gayfield.

Dick Campbell’s side sit three points clear at the top with just two defeats to their name all season.

Their last loss came at the beginning of January when Ayr United beat them with an early goal.

Opponents recognise Arbroath threat

Gaston now believes opponents are starting to view them as serious title contenders and are trying to play Arbroath at their own game.

“I think that’s what happens when you’re at the top of the league,” he said.

“Teams start recognising that we are a good team and they can’t just come and attack us because we will create chances.

“Ayr played the game brilliantly, in terms of scoring their goal then defending their box really well.

Ayr's James Maxwell (14) rounds Derek Gaston to score a rare winner against Arbroath earlier in January.
Ayr’s James Maxwell (14) rounds Derek Gaston to score a rare winner against Arbroath earlier in January.

“That’s pretty much what we’ve done for the past few seasons.

“We’ve seen that a bit more in the last couple of months. Raith came to our place and changed the way they played, with three centre halves.

“Inverness were quite happy to sit in the second half and get away with the draw.

“It’s something we’re going to learn how to deal with and find a way to win these matches.”

Good going forward and at the back

As well as sitting top of the league, Arbroath have the best attacking stats with the most goals scored and most shots on target – but their defensive form is equally impressive.

Keeper Gaston is joint top for most clean sheets and has only conceded 17 goals, second behind Killie who have let in just 16.

Derek Gaston attempts to punch clear under pressure from Inverness' Shane Sutherland during the New Years' clash at Gayfield.
Derek Gaston attempts to punch clear under pressure from Inverness’ Shane Sutherland during the New Years’ clash at Gayfield.

But the 34-year-old says that the credit doesn’t solely belong to himself and his defence.

“It’s an old cliché, but I think we’ve been defending from the front,” he explains.

“As a team, we’ve kept our structure and been really well organised. We’ve not broke out of our shape.

Arrboath's attack is key to their impressive defensive stats, according to Gaston.
Arrboath’s attack is key to their impressive defensive stats, according to Gaston.

“If you’d said at the start of the season we’d conceded the fewest goals at this point then you’d think I’d have had so many man of the match performances but that’s not the case.

“The shots I’ve had to deal with have been limited.

“That comes from the pressing from the front with the guys putting teams under pressure and not letting them build an attack.

“It makes our jobs at the back a lot easier.”

