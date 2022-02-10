Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton reveals Jambo kitman’s message ahead of Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton has revealed the Jambos’ kitman has been giving him words of encouragement ahead of Arbroath’s Scottish Cup clash with rivals Hibs.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a season-long loan at Gayfield and has been a mainstay of Dick Campbell’s side in the heart of midfield.

He now finds himself up against the Gorgie club’s rivals on Sunday.

Hamilton still trains with Hearts at their Oriam base when not with the Lichties.

And he says their legendary kitman Gordon ‘Goggsy’ Paterson is urging him to do the business over the Hibees.

‘Kitman been on at me’

“Being from Hearts maybe adds that wee bit but I want to win for Arbroath first and foremost,” Hamilton explained.

Gordon the kit man has been working round the clock to get the new kit named and numbered for Thursday! pic.twitter.com/Iuygx9CU9A — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 28, 2016

“The kitman is a big Jambo, he’s been on at me.

“I’m still down there a few days a week with Hearts and, when I was in, he was saying to me: ‘mind and win on Sunday’ and things like that.

“I’ll try and do my best, but it will be for Arbroath.”

Hibs ‘still a top team’

The Lichties face Shaun Maloney’s team who are without a win in six games, after a recent 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Their last victory came as they limped over the line against Cove Rangers in the fourth round of the cup.

Despite their poor form, Hamilton knows the Premiership side are not to be taken lightly.

“Hibs, even though they are struggling just now, are a top team with top players,” he said.

“It should be a good occasion for the club and fans.”

‘No fear’

A hard-fought point against Hamilton Accies on Wednesday night sent Arbroath five points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Lichties will now dust themselves down and ready themselves for Sunday’s huge game.

Hamilton knows his side might be going in as underdogs but are going in full of confidence, having not lost at Gayfield since July.

“There is no fear in our changing room,” he said. “We don’t need to shout about it but we know the qualities we’ve got.

“We’ve definitely got belief in our squad.

“At the start of the season, we weren’t expected to be top of the league at this time.

“We’ve not won anything yet, but we’re proving people wrong.

“So, why not do it again on Sunday?”