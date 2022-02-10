Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton reveals Jambo kitman’s message ahead of Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton reveals Jambo kitman's message ahead of Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 10 2022, 5.00pm
Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton says Arbroath will have no fear against Hibs this weekend.

Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton has revealed the Jambos’ kitman has been giving him words of encouragement ahead of Arbroath’s Scottish Cup clash with rivals Hibs.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a season-long loan at Gayfield and has been a mainstay of Dick Campbell’s side in the heart of midfield.

He now finds himself up against the Gorgie club’s rivals on Sunday.

Hamilton still trains with Hearts at their Oriam base when not with the Lichties.

And he says their legendary kitman Gordon ‘Goggsy’ Paterson is urging him to do the business over the Hibees.

‘Kitman been on at me’

“Being from Hearts maybe adds that wee bit but I want to win for Arbroath first and foremost,” Hamilton explained.

“The kitman is a big Jambo, he’s been on at me.

“I’m still down there a few days a week with Hearts and, when I was in, he was saying to me: ‘mind and win on Sunday’ and things like that.

“I’ll try and do my best, but it will be for Arbroath.”

Hibs ‘still a top team’

The Lichties face Shaun Maloney’s team who are without a win in six games, after a recent 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Their last victory came as they limped over the line against Cove Rangers in the fourth round of the cup.

Shaun Maloney’s Hibs have struggled for form recently.

Despite their poor form, Hamilton knows the Premiership side are not to be taken lightly.

“Hibs, even though they are struggling just now, are a top team with top players,” he said.

“It should be a good occasion for the club and fans.”

‘No fear’

A hard-fought point against Hamilton Accies on Wednesday night sent Arbroath five points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Lichties will now dust themselves down and ready themselves for Sunday’s huge game.

Hamilton knows his side might be going in as underdogs but are going in full of confidence, having not lost at Gayfield since July.

Chris Hamilton celebrates with young fans at full-time against Kilmarnock.

“There is no fear in our changing room,” he said. “We don’t need to shout about it but we know the qualities we’ve got.

“We’ve definitely got belief in our squad.

“At the start of the season, we weren’t expected to be top of the league at this time.

“We’ve not won anything yet, but we’re proving people wrong.

“So, why not do it again on Sunday?”

