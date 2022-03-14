VIDEO: Nicky Low vows title-chasing Arbroath will bounce back from Inverness loss to keep up incredible record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Nicky Low vows title-chasing Arbroath will bounce back from Inverness loss to keep up incredible record

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2022, 7.48am

Nicky Low has never seen Arbroath lose back-to-back league matches since he joined the Gayfield club last March.

Arbroath have gone an entire calendar year without losing consecutive games in the Championship.

They suffered only their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday with a 3-0 reversal to drop two points behind Kilmarnock in the title race.

But Low hopes the Arbroath side can maintain their incredible record of bouncing back when they face Ayr United on Saturday.

“Good teams don’t usually lose two consecutive games and since I’ve been at the club I can’t remember it happening,” said Low.

Nicky Low impressed after coming on as a sub at Inverness

“We have such a brilliant set of lads that we don’t let it happen.

“Hopefully, we can get a big crowd behind us at Ayr and bounce straight back from this.

“We have already achieved what we set out to do this year – to stay in the league.

“Because of that, there’s absolutely no pressure on us.

“I don’t feel pressure and none of the players or staff I sit with are feeling it.

“We’d all love to win a league or get into the play-offs but we know we may not.

“Nothing is confirmed yet but we are in an incredible position.

Nicky Low: Arbroath won’t settle for a ‘good season’

“If you had said to us at the start of the season we’d be within a couple of points of Kilmarnock with seven games to go we’d have bitten your hand off.

“All Arbroath fans and everyone connected with the club would have said: ‘You are mad!’

“There’s a long way to go. We have seven games left and we won’t just settle for saying we’ve had a good season.”

Dick Campbell was sent to the stand after a double booking for dissent

Arbroath could be without their manager Dick Campbell on the touchline for a few weeks.

Campbell was sent to the stand in the Caley defeat for dissent.

But Low doesn’t believe Campbell will be as impacted by a ban as other managers would be.

“You can still hear Dick in the stand,” added Low.

“Don’t worry about that. None of the boys will be getting lazy because he’s not on the touchline!”

Inverness 3 Arbroath 0: Dick Campbell sent off as Lichties suffer title blow with heaviest defeat of the season

