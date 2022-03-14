VIDEO: Nicky Low vows title-chasing Arbroath will bounce back from Inverness loss to keep up incredible record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Low has never seen Arbroath lose back-to-back league matches since he joined the Gayfield club last March.

Arbroath have gone an entire calendar year without losing consecutive games in the Championship.

They suffered only their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday with a 3-0 reversal to drop two points behind Kilmarnock in the title race.

But Low hopes the Arbroath side can maintain their incredible record of bouncing back when they face Ayr United on Saturday.

“Good teams don’t usually lose two consecutive games and since I’ve been at the club I can’t remember it happening,” said Low.

“We have such a brilliant set of lads that we don’t let it happen.

“Hopefully, we can get a big crowd behind us at Ayr and bounce straight back from this.

“We have already achieved what we set out to do this year – to stay in the league.

“Because of that, there’s absolutely no pressure on us.

“I don’t feel pressure and none of the players or staff I sit with are feeling it.

“We’d all love to win a league or get into the play-offs but we know we may not.

“Nothing is confirmed yet but we are in an incredible position.

Nicky Low: Arbroath won’t settle for a ‘good season’

“If you had said to us at the start of the season we’d be within a couple of points of Kilmarnock with seven games to go we’d have bitten your hand off.

“All Arbroath fans and everyone connected with the club would have said: ‘You are mad!’

“There’s a long way to go. We have seven games left and we won’t just settle for saying we’ve had a good season.”

Arbroath could be without their manager Dick Campbell on the touchline for a few weeks.

Campbell was sent to the stand in the Caley defeat for dissent.

But Low doesn’t believe Campbell will be as impacted by a ban as other managers would be.

“You can still hear Dick in the stand,” added Low.

“Don’t worry about that. None of the boys will be getting lazy because he’s not on the touchline!”