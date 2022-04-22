Stewart Petrie looks to secure Montrose third place and reveals season is over for up to four players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stewart Petrie looks to secure Montrose third place and reveals season is over for up to four players

By Scott Lorimer
April 22 2022, 5.05pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is aiming to secure his side’s position in third this weekend, allowing him to rest key players ahead of the play offs.

The Gable Endies welcome fourth placed Queens Park to Links Park on Saturday.

Any kind of result for Montrose will guarantee their position but, with the Spiders six points behind with two games left, Petrie is taking nothing for granted.

The sides have played out three tight games with the Angus club coming out on top last time around.

Cagey affair expected

“I wouldn’t expect Saturday to be any different to the games we’ve seen,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We’ve been getting minutes into more players again and we’ll see how it goes.

“If we get the result on Saturday, we’ll have a look and see if we can rest some of the boys the following week because we will have guaranteed third spot.

“In a couple of weeks’ time, the two teams could meet again in the play-off final.”

Montrose’s Links Park home

As well as guaranteeing third place, Petrie is also keen to get a win for the Links Park faithful.

The Montrose boss admits it hasn’t been the best of viewing at home this season, but they are looking to put that right in the final game on their patch before the play-offs.

“It’s always important to do well in your home games,” he said.

“We’ve been a bit stop-start this season at home. We’ve had some frustrating games where we’ve not had the results we wanted.

“That’s maybe due to the way teams are now setting up against us at home. It’s up to us to find a way to break that down.

“We have been better away from home this season, so it would be nice to finish on a high with a victory and put a smile on everybody’s face.”

Team news

Petrie admits he may shuffle his pack a little this week following their 2-1 defeat to Clyde last weekend.

But it looks like the season could be over for four of his men.

“There will be changes,” Petrie said. “We’ll have Liam and Eli back in the squad hopefully after their illnesses.

It looks like the season could be over for Kerr Waddell
It looks like the season could be over for Kerr Waddell

“We’re minus Martin (Rennie), Kerr (Waddell), Matty (Allan) and Aido (Aidan Quinn). Three centre halves missing which isn’t ideal.

“It’s a tweak that Aidan’s got, he just can’t get rid of it. We’ll have to monitor him but it has been a while since he’s played a lot of football.

“Going into the play offs and, hopefully playing four games in 12 days, it’s a big ask for him to make that. Times running out for him a bit at the moment.

“Martin has reacted well since getting an injection so we’re hoping he’ll start doing a bit of ball work.

“He’s not played since the start of the season but we’ll just have to see he is.

“Kerr is back running but the season will come too soon for him as well and Matty won’t be running again this season.”

