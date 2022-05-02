Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston pens contract extension By Scott Lorimer May 2 2022, 6.02pm Updated: May 2 2022, 6.34pm Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston has signed a new deal at the club. The shot stopper’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the month but has put pen to paper on a two-year extension. The 36-year-old joined the Gayfield club from Morton in the summer of 2019 becoming the first choice keeper. Derek Gaston signs a new 2-year Contract Extension We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to announce that our goalkeeper @dgaston_1 has signed a new 2-year contract extension to remain at Gayfield. pic.twitter.com/WdqUPeHj0U — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 2, 2022 This season he has kept a remarkable 16 clean sheets in the 33 games he has played a part in. Off the field, Gaston has recently taken on a youth coaching position with Rangers after leaving a similar role at Kilmarnock. Derek Gaston: Arbroath will use Kilmarnock pain as play-off fuel Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna thanks Joel Nouble after PFA Player of the Year win Nicola Sturgeon: Scandals at ‘all levels’ of the Conservatives will have an impact on voters James Craigen makes ‘let’s have a go’ play-off rally call as Arbroath ace hails Bobby Linn deliveries ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone’s big game reliability has gone which will make play-offs a scary prospect