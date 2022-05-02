Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston pens contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston has signed a new deal at the club.

The shot stopper’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the month but has put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

The 36-year-old joined the Gayfield club from Morton in the summer of 2019 becoming the first choice keeper.

Derek Gaston signs a new 2-year Contract Extension We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to announce that our goalkeeper @dgaston_1 has signed a new 2-year contract extension to remain at Gayfield. pic.twitter.com/WdqUPeHj0U — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 2, 2022

This season he has kept a remarkable 16 clean sheets in the 33 games he has played a part in.

Off the field, Gaston has recently taken on a youth coaching position with Rangers after leaving a similar role at Kilmarnock.