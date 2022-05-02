Monday court round-up — Patent nonsense

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kinross man who was caught motoring down the M90 while high on drugs has admitted driving while disqualified.

Sean Nairn was handed a three-year-four-month ban in August after Perth Sheriff Court heard he was behind the wheel with cocaine in his system.

The 45-year-old returned to the dock on Friday and admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance in Kinross on November 23, last year.

Nairn, of Devonvale Road, also had an illegal tyre defect.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for background reports until May 25.

Last year, the court heard Nairn was pulled over by police when they saw his blue Mercedes Benz “veering around” the M90 carriageway in the early hours of July 4, 2020.

He came to a halt on the hard shoulder, near the A922 turn-off, when officers activated their blue lights.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said: “Mr Nairn immediately exited his vehicle.

“Officers formed the view that he was under the influence of some kind of substance.”

Police took a saliva sample from Nairn, before taking him into custody at Dundee.

There, he provide a blood sample which was forensically analysed and tested positive for drugs.

Nairn admitted driving with 276 microgrammes of benzolecgonine – a cocaine derivative – per litre of blood.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him at the time: “You were placing other road users at significant risk by driving while in a state of intoxication.

“A significant disqualification is inevitable.”

As well as being banned from driving, Nairn was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

