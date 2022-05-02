Monday court round-up — Patent nonsense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Monday court round-up — Patent nonsense

By Crime and Courts Team
May 2 2022, 7.30pm
A Kinross man who was caught motoring down the M90 while high on drugs has admitted driving while disqualified.

Sean Nairn was handed a three-year-four-month ban in August after Perth Sheriff Court heard he was behind the wheel with cocaine in his system.

The 45-year-old returned to the dock on Friday and admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance in Kinross on November 23, last year.

Nairn, of Devonvale Road, also had an illegal tyre defect.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for background reports until May 25.

Last year, the court heard Nairn was pulled over by police when they saw his blue Mercedes Benz “veering around” the M90 carriageway in the early hours of July 4, 2020.

He came to a halt on the hard shoulder, near the A922 turn-off, when officers activated their blue lights.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said: “Mr Nairn immediately exited his vehicle.

“Officers formed the view that he was under the influence of some kind of substance.”

Police took a saliva sample from Nairn, before taking him into custody at Dundee.

There, he provide a blood sample which was forensically analysed and tested positive for drugs.

Nairn admitted driving with 276 microgrammes of benzolecgonine – a cocaine derivative – per litre of blood.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him at the time: “You were placing other road users at significant risk by driving while in a state of intoxication.

“A significant disqualification is inevitable.”

As well as being banned from driving, Nairn was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

‘I feel better for that’

A pensioner who punched her abusive ex-partner in Arbroath told police: “I feel better for that.” Lesley Thomson, who suffered nearly three decades of physical and emotional trauma, smacked and slapped her ex outside a pub in March.

‘Patent nonsense’

A 34-year-old Fife driver who was caught behind the wheel while disqualified and with a forged licence said he needed it in case he was challenged while buying booze.

Sheriff James Williamson dismissed Michael Jones’s excuse as “patent nonsense.”

The sheriff placed him under supervision for two years.

Jones, of Falcon Path in Glenrothes, admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance, with a fake licence and attempting to pervert the course of Justice by telling police he was called Daniel Hill, born in 1984, and by running away from officers.

The sheriff noted Jones had been sent to prison in 2016 and warned him if he breaches the order – which includes taking part in a road traffic offenders group – he will be jailed.

Delivery driver attack

A supermarket worker randomly attacked a delivery driver after consuming a cocktail of drink and drugs. Stuart King ranted incoherently and squared up to the stranger as she tried to drop off groceries to homes in Forfar.

Stuart King, Forfar Sheriff Court.
Stuart King appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

