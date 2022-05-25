Arbroath see early season ticket surge as sales approach 600 in just four weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have seen an early surge in season ticket sales with fans eager to see the side repeat their Championship heroics.

The Lichties were one of the main stories of Scottish football last season with Dick Campbell’s part-time side pushing Kilmarnock all the way for the title.

In the end, the side missed out on Premiership promotion after a heart-breaking penalty shootout loss to Inverness at Gayfield.

Regardless, the Angus club enjoyed their most successful season with some bookmakers initially tipping them from the drop.

Fans are now hoping to see a repeat of last season with hundreds already committing themselves to season tickets.

Courier Sport understands more than 550 passes have already been purchased since going on sale at the end of April.

That figure far exceeds the number sold at this time last year and club chiefs are hopeful they will be able to beat last season’s total before the Championship season kicks off on July 30.

A record 1,200 fans snapped up season books last campaign.

Fans can play their part

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird previously issued a rallying cry to fans, insisting their support helps influence the team on the park.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of the club,” he told Arbroath TV.

“They have backed us in so many numbers this season – we had more than 1,200 season ticket holders. We want that again next season.

“You are part of it. Buying your season ticket helps us put players on the park, helps improve facilities at the club, helps to stay in the Championship and push on.

“By buying hospitality, sponsorship or coming to the games, whatever you do to support us – you are the lifeblood of this club and long may it continue.”