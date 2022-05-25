Arbroath see early season ticket surge as sales approach 600 in just four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath see early season ticket surge as sales approach 600 in just four weeks

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 25 2022, 3.06pm
Arbroath have seen an early surge in season ticket sales.

Arbroath have seen an early surge in season ticket sales with fans eager to see the side repeat their Championship heroics.

The Lichties were one of the main stories of Scottish football last season with Dick Campbell’s part-time side pushing Kilmarnock all the way for the title.

In the end, the side missed out on Premiership promotion after a heart-breaking penalty shootout loss to Inverness at Gayfield.

A crowd of 5,154 packed into Gayfield for the play-off second leg – the highest attendance in 10 years.

Regardless, the Angus club enjoyed their most successful season with some bookmakers initially tipping them from the drop.

Fans are now hoping to see a repeat of last season with hundreds already committing themselves to season tickets.

Courier Sport understands more than 550 passes have already been purchased since going on sale at the end of April.

That figure far exceeds the number sold at this time last year and club chiefs are hopeful they will be able to beat last season’s total before the Championship season kicks off on July 30.

A record 1,200 fans snapped up season books last campaign.

Fans can play their part

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird previously issued a rallying cry to fans, insisting their support helps influence the team on the park.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of the club,” he told Arbroath TV.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.

“They have backed us in so many numbers this season – we had more than 1,200 season ticket holders. We want that again next season.

“You are part of it. Buying your season ticket helps us put players on the park, helps improve facilities at the club, helps to stay in the Championship and push on.

“By buying hospitality, sponsorship or coming to the games, whatever you do to support us – you are the lifeblood of this club and long may it continue.”

