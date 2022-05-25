4 Dundee United star men analysed as astonishing Dylan Levitt value is laid bare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the colossal influence of Ryan Edwards to the blockbuster goals of Ian Harkes, Dundee United had a few heroes on their road to European qualification.

While the Tangerines’ highest Premiership finish since 2013/14 is a superb team achievement, there can be little doubt that some individuals stood tall.

Courier Sport takes an in-depth look at four of the club’s pivotal performers.

Ryan Edwards

If United’s defensive efforts were the platform for their return to Europe — and they were — then Edwards was the linchpin.

The 28-year-old was a near ever-present (only Nicky Clark has made more appearances than Edwards’ tally of 44) and contributed four goals and three assists to the cause.

Edwards averaged of 5.7 clearances per game, 3.9 aerial duels won per game and 3.6 headed clearances per game — all of which were superior to any other centre-back who featured regularly for United.

Going beyond the numbers, Edwards was made also captain in November.

He claimed the armband from Mark Reynolds when it became clear the veteran stopper would no longer be a regular starter.

Boss Tam Courts was forced to field questions regarding his reasoning, dismissing any notion of bad blood between himself and Reynolds.

All the while, Edwards settled into his new role superbly, displaying poise and professionalism in a unique situation — and cementing his place as a leader on the pitch and in the dressing room.

It was no surprise to see the Liverpudlian centre-back crowned players’ players of the years at Dundee United’s recent awards ceremony. Edwards’ influence cannot be overstated.

Charlie Mulgrew

Much like Edwards, Mulgrew was a pivotal presence for United, on and off the pitch.

Given United’s much-vaunted commitment to youth development, the sight of Mulgrew — in his mid-30s — arriving at Tannadice last June seemed a perplexing one.

However, it was an inspired capture.

The former Scotland and Celtic star still oozes class; cigars out stuff, at times. His outrageous free-kick against Arbroath and his stunner against Dundee in April underlined his potency from a dead-ball.

Similarly, when United were at their best in the opening weeks of the campaign, Mulgrew’s ability to pick a pass and start attacks was notable. He averaged 44.5 passes per game compared to 39 for Edwards, 36 for Ross Graham and 29 for Lewis Neilson.

Mulgrew also remains a very capable defender. He was the Tangerines’ most effective defender in aerial duel success (69% over the course of the season) and blocks (1.4 per game).

And, having recently stated that he feels ready for another campaign, there is no reason to think his influence will wane any time soon.

Dylan Levitt

Being a key performer is one thing.

Being the difference between winning and losing is quite another.

On-loan Manchester United star Dylan Levitt was often the latter, such was his importance to the way United played.

Taking his arrival from the Red Devils on August 20 as a start point, Levitt played 29 games for United. They won 11 of those, drew 10 and lost eight — a win percentage of 37% and a loss percentage of 27%.

In the 11 matches Levitt missed, they won twice, drew twice and lost seven times. That’s a win percentage of 18% and a staggering loss percentage of 63%.

It is no coincidence. Of United’s pool of central midfielder, Opta analysis shows Levitt led the way in passes into the final third, expected assists and chances created.

He scored six goals along the way; invariably crackers.

Levitt is one of United’s finest loan captures in recent memory and, should they fail to tempt him back next term, he leaves massive boots to fill.

Ian Harkes

Absence has certainly made the heart grow fonder in the case of Harkes.

Often unappreciated in the centre of midfield, the American’s two-month stint on the sidelines has underlined what United miss when he is unavailable.

Guile; an ability to break the lines; a willingness to have a pop at goal — all attributes that Harkes brings to the party, even if he sometimes has an off-day.

This season, Harkes has contributed massive moments. He bagged a spectacular derby winner against Dundee, notched the equaliser at Celtic Park as United claimed a point and scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in November.

What a strike 🚀 Ian Harkes puts Dundee United in the lead! pic.twitter.com/5Wtafsa8xS — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

Harkes averaged 1.5 shots per game, more than any other Tannadice midfielder.

Allied with a Premiership player of the month award in September — the first time a United player had picked up that accolade since Paul Paton in February 2016 — and you have a player who shone brightly in 2021/22.

It is little wonder the Tangerines are so keen to see him put pen to paper as his contract ticks down towards the summer.

And finally…

An honourable mention is due to Ross Graham for a sensational second half of the campaign, rising like Lazarus following a miserable few months on loan at Dunfermline.

His United senior bow against Celtic, a maiden goal against Rangers, Scotland under-21 recognition and a nomination for Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

A staggeringly successful spell for the boyhood Arab.

Nevertheless, it was just 11 Premiership appearances; a slightly small sample size.

One thing can be almost certain, based on his progress to date: he will be on this list next year.