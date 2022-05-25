4 Dundee United star men analysed as astonishing Dylan Levitt value is laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

4 Dundee United star men analysed as astonishing Dylan Levitt value is laid bare

By Alan Temple
May 25 2022, 12.03pm Updated: May 25 2022, 2.57pm
Ryan Edwards
Edwards was a colossus in defence for United

From the colossal influence of Ryan Edwards to the blockbuster goals of Ian Harkes, Dundee United had a few heroes on their road to European qualification.

While the Tangerines’ highest Premiership finish since 2013/14 is a superb team achievement, there can be little doubt that some individuals stood tall.

Courier Sport takes an in-depth look at four of the club’s pivotal performers.

Ryan Edwards

If United’s defensive efforts were the platform for their return to Europe — and they were — then Edwards was the linchpin.

The 28-year-old was a near ever-present (only Nicky Clark has made more appearances than Edwards’ tally of 44) and contributed four goals and three assists to the cause.

Edwards averaged of 5.7 clearances per game, 3.9 aerial duels won per game and 3.6 headed clearances per game — all of which were superior to any other centre-back who featured regularly for United.

Going beyond the numbers, Edwards was made also captain in November.

Edwards slammed home a stunner against Hearts

He claimed the armband from Mark Reynolds when it became clear the veteran stopper would no longer be a regular starter.

Boss Tam Courts was forced to field questions regarding his reasoning, dismissing any notion of bad blood between himself and Reynolds.

All the while, Edwards settled into his new role superbly, displaying poise and professionalism in a unique situation — and cementing his place as a leader on the pitch and in the dressing room.

It was no surprise to see the Liverpudlian centre-back crowned players’ players of the years at Dundee United’s recent awards ceremony. Edwards’ influence cannot be overstated.

Charlie Mulgrew

Much like Edwards, Mulgrew was a pivotal presence for United, on and off the pitch.

Given United’s much-vaunted commitment to youth development, the sight of Mulgrew — in his mid-30s — arriving at Tannadice last June seemed a perplexing one.

However, it was an inspired capture.

The former Scotland and Celtic star still oozes class; cigars out stuff, at times. His outrageous free-kick against Arbroath and his stunner against Dundee in April underlined his potency from a dead-ball.

Similarly, when United were at their best in the opening weeks of the campaign, Mulgrew’s ability to pick a pass and start attacks was notable. He averaged 44.5 passes per game compared to 39 for Edwards, 36 for Ross Graham and 29 for Lewis Neilson.

Mulgrew also remains a very capable defender. He was the Tangerines’ most effective defender in aerial duel success (69% over the course of the season) and blocks (1.4 per game).

And, having recently stated that he feels ready for another campaign, there is no reason to think his influence will wane any time soon.

Dylan Levitt

Being a key performer is one thing.

Being the difference between winning and losing is quite another.

On-loan Manchester United star Dylan Levitt was often the latter, such was his importance to the way United played.

Levitt after rattling the net against Celtic

Taking his arrival from the Red Devils on August 20 as a start point, Levitt played 29 games for United. They won 11 of those, drew 10 and lost eight — a win percentage of 37% and a loss percentage of 27%.

In the 11 matches Levitt missed, they won twice, drew twice and lost seven times. That’s a win percentage of 18% and a staggering loss percentage of 63%.

It is no coincidence. Of United’s pool of central midfielder, Opta analysis shows Levitt led the way in passes into the final third, expected assists and chances created.

He scored six goals along the way; invariably crackers.

Levitt is one of United’s finest loan captures in recent memory and, should they fail to tempt him back next term, he leaves massive boots to fill.

Ian Harkes

Absence has certainly made the heart grow fonder in the case of Harkes.

Often unappreciated in the centre of midfield, the American’s two-month stint on the sidelines has underlined what United miss when he is unavailable.

Guile; an ability to break the lines; a willingness to have a pop at goal — all attributes that Harkes brings to the party, even if he sometimes has an off-day.

This season, Harkes has contributed massive moments. He bagged a spectacular derby winner against Dundee, notched the equaliser at Celtic Park as United claimed a point and scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in November.

 

Harkes averaged 1.5 shots per game, more than any other Tannadice midfielder.

Allied with a Premiership player of the month award in September — the first time a United player had picked up that accolade since Paul Paton in February 2016 — and you have a player who shone brightly in 2021/22.

It is little wonder the Tangerines are so keen to see him put pen to paper as his contract ticks down towards the summer.

And finally…

An honourable mention is due to Ross Graham for a sensational second half of the campaign, rising like Lazarus following a miserable few months on loan at Dunfermline.

His United senior bow against Celtic, a maiden goal against Rangers, Scotland under-21 recognition and a nomination for Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

A staggeringly successful spell for the boyhood Arab.

Nevertheless, it was just 11 Premiership appearances; a slightly small sample size.

One thing can be almost certain, based on his progress to date: he will be on this list next year.

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards on silencing Dundee United doubters, European ‘giants’ and catching Hearts

[[title]]