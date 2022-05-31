Kevin Thomson quits Kelty Hearts, Fife club confirms, as search begins for New Central Park replacement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson has left Kelty Hearts.

The League One side have confirmed their manager’s departure after news broke that the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder wanted to find a new job in full-time football.

Thomson was in the running for the Raith Rovers post and has also been linked with a return to one of his old clubs, Dundee.

He is quitting with the Fife side at its highest ever point in the SPFL pyramid, having blown away the field in clinching the League Two title at the first attempt and knocking holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup.

KELTY HEARTS FC ACCEPT MANAGER’S RESIGNATIONhttps://t.co/sJuNE1ZlqZ pic.twitter.com/s9kGmCuURp — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@KeltyHeartsFC) May 31, 2022

The Kelty statement read: “Manager, Kevin Thomson, and assistant manager, Kevin McDonald, have today tendered their resignations which have been accepted by the club board.

“Over recent weeks it became apparent that Kevin’s aspirations lay away from Kelty Hearts Football Club.

“We would like to thank them both for their efforts whilst with the club.

“This resulted in our promotion to cinch League 1, winning the league by 21 points and reaching the 5th round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in our history.

“We would like to wish Kevin Thomson and Kevin McDonald all the very best in their careers going forward.

“The club have begun the process of identifying a new management team. We will update further as the situation develops.”