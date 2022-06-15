Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing potential loan link with Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has revealed a new loan avenue could open up with Dunfermline Athletic.

The Loons are continuing their recruitment for the coming season following the arrivals of Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour last week.

It’s understood more permanent signings are likely to be announced in the next week or two but Irvine is keen to make use of the loan system once more.

The Forfar boss used his contacts well last season to acquire players from Aberdeen, Dundee and Kilmarnock.

McPake link

With close friend James McPake taking the reins at East End Park, the Loons’ could see a player or two from the Fife side play their part next season at Station Park.

“I’ve got a good connection there now in a good friend in James,” Irvine explained.

“I’m delighted for him that he’s back in so quick. He’s got a great job at Dunfermline but faces a tough season.

“It works as an advantage for me because I can have a wee look and probably be one of his first contacts when it comes to his loan boys.

“If I feel like I need to add in a position I’ll have a look at his and he’s a close contact for me.

“That’s the way it works in football. You have to utilise your contacts the best you can.

“Dundee is the same. It’s a club that is close to me and a neighbouring club to us.

“It’s a good place for their young ones to come.

“You saw the benefits of how many games Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher played and how well they did here.

“We are a good club and good option for these bigger clubs.

“They will all get football and a chance here and will be challenging for the league.”

Pre-season preparations

The club will begin their preseason preparations on Saturday before the return of competitive football on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Before then, Irvine’s men will up their preparations with a trio of friendlies against Dunfermline, Alloa and the Washington Huskies.

Pre-season fixtures – Admission Information Adults £10

Concessions (65& over) £5

Under 17s £3 💳 Season Tickets valid 🆚️ @officialdafc

Tue 28 June 2022 – 19:30 KO 🆚️ @UW_MSoccer

Those games will give him the chance to run the rule over potential new signings.

Those games will give him the chance to run the rule over potential new signings.

“We have a few, challenging pre-season games to get the boys up to scratch,” he said.

“Those are the games where we can get a look at a few trialists in a game situation.

“It’s OK taking boys in for training work and exercises but it’s important to get a look at them in game situations.”