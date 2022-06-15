Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing potential loan link with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine relishing potential loan link with Dunfermline

By Scott Lorimer
June 15 2022, 5.00pm
Gary Irvine hopes to benefit from James McPake's new role at Dunfermline.
Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has revealed a new loan avenue could open up with Dunfermline Athletic.

The Loons are continuing their recruitment for the coming season following the arrivals of Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour last week.

It’s understood more permanent signings are likely to be announced in the next week or two but Irvine is keen to make use of the loan system once more.

The Forfar boss used his contacts well last season to acquire players from Aberdeen, Dundee and Kilmarnock.

McPake link

With close friend James McPake taking the reins at East End Park, the Loons’ could see a player or two from the Fife side play their part next season at Station Park.

“I’ve got a good connection there now in a good friend in James,” Irvine explained.

“I’m delighted for him that he’s back in so quick. He’s got a great job at Dunfermline but faces a tough season.

Irvine and McPake are good friends from their time at Dundee.
“It works as an advantage for me because I can have a wee look and probably be one of his first contacts when it comes to his loan boys.

“If I feel like I need to add in a position I’ll have a look at his and he’s a close contact for me.

“That’s the way it works in football. You have to utilise your contacts the best you can.

“Dundee is the same. It’s a club that is close to me and a neighbouring club to us.

“It’s a good place for their young ones to come.

Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher were on loan from Dundee last season.
“You saw the benefits of how many games Luke Strachan and Sam Fisher played and how well they did here.

“We are a good club and good option for these bigger clubs.

“They will all get football and a chance here and will be challenging for the league.”

Pre-season preparations

The club will begin their preseason preparations on Saturday before the return of competitive football on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Before then, Irvine’s men will up their preparations with a trio of friendlies against Dunfermline, Alloa and the Washington Huskies.

Those games will give him the chance to run the rule over potential new signings.

“We have a few, challenging pre-season games to get the boys up to scratch,” he said.

“Those are the games where we can get a look at a few trialists in a game situation.

“It’s OK taking boys in for training work and exercises but it’s important to get a look at them in game situations.”

