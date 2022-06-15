Come Dine With Me hunt for budding chefs from Dundee and Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic cooking show Come Dine With Me is on the hunt for budding chefs from Dundee and Perth.

The ITV show has issued an open casting call for locals in the area who are keen to cook up a feast for their neighbours.

The show brings five people together, and each person must host a dinner party at their home for each episode.

At the end of the week, the winning contestant receives a £1000 cash prize.

Casting will be open for a month, with filming set to take place in Dundee between August 1-5.

This is not the first time that the show has come to Tayside, with five episodes being shot back in 2009.

The series featured a couple who claimed to be the ‘Posh and Becks’ of Dundee as well as colourful character Jimmy Fox.

Perth also took a starring role in the show in 2014.

‘Good to be back in Scotland’

Jordan Scott, casting agent for Multi Story Media, the casting arm of ITV, said: “We are really excited to be back in Dundee.

“We haven’t been in the area for a while, so it will be great to get back, and good to be back in Scotland.

“We want five, fun, individual people to appear on the show.

“We are looking for all age ranges, as long as you’re over 18, we’d love to hear from you.

“We really just want to showcase people from all walks of life, that’s what Come Dine With Me is all about.

“We will be casting for the next month in the hopes that we find some great people.”

What do you need to do to apply?

Applicants must be over the age of 18, and must not be a professional chef.

Casting are looking for amateurs, with a passion for food.

You must be available during the first week in August.

The casting team will be looking for five single contestants to take part in the show.

To apply, head to the ITV website.