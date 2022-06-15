Come Dine With Me hunt for budding chefs from Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Come Dine With Me hunt for budding chefs from Dundee and Perth

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 15 2022, 5.13pm Updated: June 15 2022, 5.56pm
Come Dine With Me are looking for contestants from Dundee and Perth. Photo. Shutterstock.
The iconic cooking show Come Dine With Me is on the hunt for budding chefs from Dundee and Perth.

The ITV show has issued an open casting call for locals in the area who are keen to cook up a feast for their neighbours.

The show brings five people together, and each person must host a dinner party at their home for each episode.

At the end of the week, the winning contestant receives a £1000 cash prize.

Casting will be open for a month, with filming set to take place in Dundee between August 1-5.

This is not the first time that the show has come to Tayside, with five episodes being shot back in 2009.

A Come Dine With Me poster. ITV/Shutterstock

The series featured a couple who claimed to be the ‘Posh and Becks’ of Dundee as well as colourful character Jimmy Fox.

Perth also took a starring role in the show in 2014.

‘Good to be back in Scotland’

Jordan Scott, casting agent for Multi Story Media, the casting arm of ITV, said: “We are really excited to be back in Dundee.

“We haven’t been in the area for a while, so it will be great to get back, and good to be back in Scotland.

“We want five, fun, individual people to appear on the show.

“We are looking for all age ranges, as long as you’re over 18, we’d love to hear from you.

“We really just want to showcase people from all walks of life, that’s what Come Dine With Me is all about.

“We will be casting for the next month in the hopes that we find some great people.”

What do you need to do to apply?

Applicants must be over the age of 18, and must not be a professional chef.

Casting are looking for amateurs, with a passion for food.

You must be available during the first week in August.

The casting team will be looking for five single contestants to take part in the show.

To apply, head to the ITV website.

Tags

