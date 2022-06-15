Brechin make it a double from East Craigie with signing of highly-rated midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have announced their fifth signing of the summer as they prepare for their second push for the Highland League title.

The Angus club have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Fraser MacLeod from East Craigie.

The 20-year-old is the second player to join City from the Dundee juniors following the arrival of Grady McGrath last month.

MacLeod enjoyed a successful season with The Shipbuilders, netting 16 goals in 43 appearances.

MacLeod has ‘impressed’

Brechin boss Andy Kirk was pleased to snap up the former Montrose youth player on a two-year deal.

“I am delighted to add Fraser to the group,” Kirk said.

“He joins on a two-year contract and is another player that fits the profile that we want at Glebe Park.

✍ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥 Manager Andy Kirk continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign with the addition of promising midfielder Fraser MacLeod from East Craigie on a 2-year contract. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/lLQ5YM7HIw pic.twitter.com/jR5EdfojsG — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 15, 2022

“We have been impressed by him on a number of occasions this season whilst playing for East Craigie.

“He is a versatile midfielder with good technical ability, great energy and enthusiasm and is determined to improve.”

MacLeod joins fellow teammate McGrath, Lenny Wilson, Jordan Northcott, Nathan Cooney and Euan Spark as the new Glebe Park recruits.