John Potter insists he’s ready to stand alone at Kelty Hearts after right-hand man grounding

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter wants to set up a swashbuckling side for their maiden season in League One.

The former Dunfermline centre-half took charge at New Central Park earlier this month after the departure of Kevin Thomson.

Thomson led Kelty to the League Two championship at the first time of asking but then left to pursue a new challenge.

Potter was thrust into management at a relatively young age at Dunfermline in 2014 after the club exited administration.

He endured a difficult season, finishing seventh in League One before returning to coaching.

Since then he spent years as assistant to incoming Dundee United boss Jack Ross at Sunderland and Hibernian and most recently was part of the management team that saw Queen’s Park promoted to the Championship.

📷Today Kelty Hearts held an open day where supporters and people from the area could meet players and management, have a kickabout with them before watching a training session. pic.twitter.com/znSbX1QyqQ — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) June 18, 2022

Speaking to Courier Sport at the club’s open day at the weekend, the 42-year-old said he feels more ready for management this time around.

“I’ve been through a few experiences at different clubs, I’ve seen all different types of scenarios,” he said.

“It’s a good club with positive people who want to do well. So it’s a good opportunity for myself.”

So far there has been little movement in the transfer market, with Brodie Strang from Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts the only summer recruit so far.

Work is going on behind the scenes to rectify this and news of new signing is expected soon.

‘We will try to score goals and win games, it’s as simple as that’

In terms of the style the Kelty support should expect, the manager isn’t committed to a certain way and wants to add to the squad before deciding.

When asked, Potter replied: “A winning one, hopefully.

“We are a team that will try to score goals and win games, it’s as simple as that.

“Once we get players in, once I get a good feel for them, we’ll decide how we are going to go about it.

“The most important thing is to go and win the game on a Saturday.”

The club opened its doors to the public on Saturday, allowing supporters to see the progress being made on the construction of the ground.

There was also a chance for younger supporters to kick a ball around with their favourite players on the artificial surface and watch a first-team training session.

These types of events have been disrupted in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic and are seen as an important part of the club’s role in the community.

“It’s massive. That’s what the club wants to be, that’s part of why I am here as well,” added Potter.

“Obviously my focus is the first team and to progress and keep doing well through the league. But they also want to try and add more to the club.

“And try and build a club that is already going well and just wants to keep adding all the time.”