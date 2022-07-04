Arbroath title loss at Kilmarnock still hurts and will do for a while admits Chris Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath title loss at Kilmarnock still hurts and will do for a while admits Chris Hamilton

By Scott Lorimer
July 4 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 4 2022, 1.21pm
Chris Hamilton is consoled by Chris Burke at full-time.
Chris Hamilton is consoled by Chris Burke at full-time.

Former Arbroath ace Chris Hamilton has revealed he still feels the pain of the Lichties late collapse to Kilmarnock which ended their fairytale title bid.

The 20-year-old made a name for himself as a key part of Dick Campbell’s side last season during his season-long loan from Hearts.

The battling midfielder’s displays saw him earn a deal with boyhood club Dunfermline.

Hamilton could see himself in another title race with the Fife side as they aim to be crowned League One champions at the first time of asking.

Arbroath pain

While he is focused on The Pars own tilt with new boss James McPake, Hamilton admits he is still reeling from Killie’s comeback in April to lift the Championship trophy.

“It was really tough to take,” the young midfielder said.

“We tried to keep a lid on it for as long as we could and not let it get to us — not let the outside noise affect us.

Dick Campbell and his Arbroath player show their appreciation to their fans after the Kilmarnock game.
Dick Campbell and his Arbroath player show their appreciation to their fans after the Kilmarnock game.

“We did that well and, with such and experienced manager and experienced players, we kept it chilled.

“The closer we got, we had to face the fact we had a really good chance of doing it.

“The Kilmarnock game still hurts and will hurt for a bit — the fact we were so close.

“We can’t forget how far we came. It was amazing to see the club grow, off and on the pitch.

“To have okayed a small part in that is something I will look back on after my career is finished as a real good season.”

Gratitude to Arbroath

Although it wasn’t to be in the end for the Lichties, the experience was invaluable for Hamilton.

A number of standout performances under boss Campbell saw him win the club’s young player of the year award.

Hamilton credits the legendary gaffer for part of his success.

“I knew that last season was big for me because I would be moving on from Hearts,” he said.

Campbell is full of praise for the departing Chris Hamilton.
Dick Campbell was full of praise for Chris Hamilton.

“Without putting too much pressure on myself, I knew that, if I was going to get a good move the following summer, I would have to play at a decent level — and play most weeks.

“Luckily that happened and I can’t thank Arbroath enough.

“I’ve never met anyone like Dick, let alone played football under one.

“The players were given responsibility over how to manage a game and change matches. We were lucky that we had experienced players to do that.

“He was really good for me and I hope they can kick on this season and hopefully go one step further.”

‘I know he’ll be proud’: Emotional Chris Hamilton opens up on Dunfermline family ties

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]