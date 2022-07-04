Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists he wants more from Dark Blues despite convincing Peterhead victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists he wants more from Dark Blues despite convincing Peterhead victory

By George Cran
July 4 2022, 9.17am Updated: July 4 2022, 10.31am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer isn’t satisfied with a 4-0 victory to kick off pre-season – he wants more from his side.

The former Blackburn manager took to the dugout for the first time at Peterhead, seeing off Jim McInally’s League One outfit at Balmoor.

Goals from Zak Rudden, Niall McGinn, Luke McCowan and Josh Mulligan earned an emphatic victory.

But Bowyer insists there is plenty to work on for the Dark Blues ahead of a trip to Montrose on Tuesday before the competitive action gets under way on Saturday at home to Hamilton.

“We’ve got work to do, we’re not going to settle for that – we want more,” Bowyer told DeeTV.

Dundee celebrate Zak Rudden’s (No 20) opening goal.

“We want to get better and there are things we saw on Saturday we can improve on.

“It’s always nice to win, that’s why we play. You want to win, it’s natural.

“But fitness and minutes on the board is what these games are all about but (winning) is a great habit to get into.

“We recover now for Montrose.”

More than just fitness

Bowyer, though, was pleased the game was more than just a fitness exercise as his new side took what they’d worked on in training onto the pitch.

He also got a look at trialists Danny Devine, who he worked with at Bradford City, and youngster Bobby Dailly, son of former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian Dailly.

And all 23 players who travelled got a run-out with two separate XIs taking to the field in each half.

“It was a very good work-out and there were real positive things to take from the game,” Bowyer added.

“The clean sheet being the start of that, from both goalkeepers and the back fours, it is important we get that.

“We scored four very good goals and some of the patterns we’d worked on in training were on show.

“The most important thing is, we’ve had 45 minutes each and come through with no injuries.

“It’s been a tough two weeks for the players so we were delighted to get a competitive game against a good team in Peterhead who are well coached by Jim McInally.

“We knew it would be a tough game so to come through with no injuries and the result was pleasing.”

