Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists he wants more from Dark Blues despite convincing Peterhead victory

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer isn’t satisfied with a 4-0 victory to kick off pre-season – he wants more from his side.

The former Blackburn manager took to the dugout for the first time at Peterhead, seeing off Jim McInally’s League One outfit at Balmoor.

Goals from Zak Rudden, Niall McGinn, Luke McCowan and Josh Mulligan earned an emphatic victory.

But Bowyer insists there is plenty to work on for the Dark Blues ahead of a trip to Montrose on Tuesday before the competitive action gets under way on Saturday at home to Hamilton.

“We’ve got work to do, we’re not going to settle for that – we want more,” Bowyer told DeeTV.

“We want to get better and there are things we saw on Saturday we can improve on.

“It’s always nice to win, that’s why we play. You want to win, it’s natural.

“But fitness and minutes on the board is what these games are all about but (winning) is a great habit to get into.

“We recover now for Montrose.”

More than just fitness

Bowyer, though, was pleased the game was more than just a fitness exercise as his new side took what they’d worked on in training onto the pitch.

He also got a look at trialists Danny Devine, who he worked with at Bradford City, and youngster Bobby Dailly, son of former Scotland and Dundee United star Christian Dailly.

And all 23 players who travelled got a run-out with two separate XIs taking to the field in each half.

“It was a very good work-out and there were real positive things to take from the game,” Bowyer added.

“The clean sheet being the start of that, from both goalkeepers and the back fours, it is important we get that.

“We scored four very good goals and some of the patterns we’d worked on in training were on show.

“The most important thing is, we’ve had 45 minutes each and come through with no injuries.

“It’s been a tough two weeks for the players so we were delighted to get a competitive game against a good team in Peterhead who are well coached by Jim McInally.

“We knew it would be a tough game so to come through with no injuries and the result was pleasing.”