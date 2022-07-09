No holiday hangover for Arbroath as No.2 Ian Campbell reveals some Lichtie stars returned just days before St Mirren win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

No holiday hangover for Arbroath as No.2 Ian Campbell reveals some Lichtie stars returned just days before St Mirren win

By Scott Lorimer
July 9 2022, 7.31pm
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell took charge of the side against St Mirren.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell took charge of the side against St Mirren.

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell has revealed some of his players returned from their holidays just days prior to their 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over St Mirren.

The Lichties stunned their Premiership rivals with a late Dylan Paterson strike to clinch all three points in the group stages of the competition.

Prior to the part-timers’ first competitive clash of the campaign, they had only managed a handful of training sessions after resuming training on June 14.

No holiday hangover

With players away on holiday, Saturday’s game saw the full compliment of players together after 57 days since their last competitive game.

There was no chance of a rest for the returning players with every outfield player, other than the injured Luke Donnelly, given a run out.

Ian praised his players for keeping up their fitness during their time off.

“The residual fitness, the science in our club is fantastic,” he said.

“There were four boys who were on holiday and just came back on Wednesday. They never trained or anything and they were playing.

“We played right up to the play offs. We had a big decision to make in whether to give them a rest and let them go on holiday.

The Arbroath players celebrate with their fans at full-time.
The Arbroath players celebrate with their fans at full-time.

“Dick thought that was a good idea. I didn’t, but he’s the gaffer,” Ian joked.

‘Pink’ was even left to take charge of the team with twin brother Dick enjoying a family break in Turkey to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

“He’s taken all the family away and they’re having a great time. He’d only ask me to go if he’s wanting a round bought in!” Ian laughed.

“He’ll be back on Tuesday but our boys were tremendous today.

“We were organised and, as the game went on, we got better and better.

“Coming through here was a tremendous boost, not that we needed it.

Dylan Paterson wheels away after netting the winner.
Dylan Paterson wheels away after netting the winner.

“We are happy with the way we played, when you consider where we are in our preseason journey.

“I thought they did well, I thought we could have done better in possession but overall I’m delighted, especially when Dick’s not here.”

Praise for Paterson

Ian also reserved special praise for goalscorer Dylan Paterson.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the 82nd minute from the bench and made a real impact.

“I felt really happy for wee Dylan,” Campbell said.

“He’s just a youngster and we threw him on to give him a chance and he did well.”

3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties grab late goal to stun St Mirren in Premier Sports Cup

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]