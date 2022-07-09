No holiday hangover for Arbroath as No.2 Ian Campbell reveals some Lichtie stars returned just days before St Mirren win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell has revealed some of his players returned from their holidays just days prior to their 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over St Mirren.

The Lichties stunned their Premiership rivals with a late Dylan Paterson strike to clinch all three points in the group stages of the competition.

Prior to the part-timers’ first competitive clash of the campaign, they had only managed a handful of training sessions after resuming training on June 14.

No holiday hangover

With players away on holiday, Saturday’s game saw the full compliment of players together after 57 days since their last competitive game.

There was no chance of a rest for the returning players with every outfield player, other than the injured Luke Donnelly, given a run out.

Ian praised his players for keeping up their fitness during their time off.

“The residual fitness, the science in our club is fantastic,” he said.

“There were four boys who were on holiday and just came back on Wednesday. They never trained or anything and they were playing.

“We played right up to the play offs. We had a big decision to make in whether to give them a rest and let them go on holiday.

“Dick thought that was a good idea. I didn’t, but he’s the gaffer,” Ian joked.

‘Pink’ was even left to take charge of the team with twin brother Dick enjoying a family break in Turkey to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

“He’s taken all the family away and they’re having a great time. He’d only ask me to go if he’s wanting a round bought in!” Ian laughed.

“He’ll be back on Tuesday but our boys were tremendous today.

“We were organised and, as the game went on, we got better and better.

“Coming through here was a tremendous boost, not that we needed it.

“We are happy with the way we played, when you consider where we are in our preseason journey.

“I thought they did well, I thought we could have done better in possession but overall I’m delighted, especially when Dick’s not here.”

Praise for Paterson

Ian also reserved special praise for goalscorer Dylan Paterson.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the 82nd minute from the bench and made a real impact.

“I felt really happy for wee Dylan,” Campbell said.

“He’s just a youngster and we threw him on to give him a chance and he did well.”