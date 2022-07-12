Arbroath stars challenged to stake their claim as Ian Campbell provides pre-Cowdenbeath injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath stars challenged to stake their claim as Ian Campbell provides pre-Cowdenbeath injury update

By Scott Lorimer
July 12 2022, 7.00pm
Arbroath fans applaud their fans after the 1-0 win over St Mirren.

Ian Campbell insists Arbroath won’t take Lowland League outfit Cowdenbeath lightly in their Premier Sports Cup clash.

The Lichties return to action at Gayfield for the first time since their heartbreaking play-off defeat to Inverness in May.

They resumed competitive action with a last-minute win against St Mirren at the weekend and are determined to keep the winning run going.

‘Respectful’ of Cowdenbeath

The fact they are playing a Blue Brazil side four leagues below them means little to ‘Pink’, who says his stars are playing to their places in the team.

“We will be respectful,” he told Courier Sport. “There is no point beating St Mirren if you can’t look after your home form.

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell took charge of the side against St Mirren.

“The boys know every time they put on an Arbroath jersey they’ve got to play.

“As much as, on the face of it, we are playing a Lowland League team, it’s not going to be easy.

“The boys have to be up for their work and play for their positions. We would expect a positive attitude.

“Cowdenbeath will have nothing to lose and I expect they’d be set up quite tightly. But we are at home and I fully expect us to play well.”

Team and injury updates

Former Cowden keeper Cammy Gill is expected to take his position in between the sticks with keeper Derek Gaston given a rest.

Young star Dylan Paterson is likely to get some more game time after his performance on Saturday earned him a place in the SPFL team of the week.

One player who won’t take to the field though is new boy Daniel Fosu. The 23-year-old looked sharp when he came on in the second half in Paisley but picked up an ankle knock.

The player and management have decided to use caution and for him to sit out Wednesday’s game.

“Daniel Fosu won’t make the game, he’s injured,” Campbell said.

“It’s a shame for Daniel to miss out. He is a very committed player. I like him, he’s got a big future with us.

Daniel Fosu will sit out the game against Cowdenbeath as a precaution.

“I’d have liked to have seen him play on Wednesday night but he’s definitely out.

“Liam Donnelly is still out, too. Apart from that, everyone will be back.

“All of the available outfield boys be playing. We’re using this cup as a way to get them fit.

“It was a fantastic performance on Saturday from everyone, including the fans.”

