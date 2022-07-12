Arbroath stars challenged to stake their claim as Ian Campbell provides pre-Cowdenbeath injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Campbell insists Arbroath won’t take Lowland League outfit Cowdenbeath lightly in their Premier Sports Cup clash.

The Lichties return to action at Gayfield for the first time since their heartbreaking play-off defeat to Inverness in May.

They resumed competitive action with a last-minute win against St Mirren at the weekend and are determined to keep the winning run going.

‘Respectful’ of Cowdenbeath

The fact they are playing a Blue Brazil side four leagues below them means little to ‘Pink’, who says his stars are playing to their places in the team.

“We will be respectful,” he told Courier Sport. “There is no point beating St Mirren if you can’t look after your home form.

“The boys know every time they put on an Arbroath jersey they’ve got to play.

“As much as, on the face of it, we are playing a Lowland League team, it’s not going to be easy.

“The boys have to be up for their work and play for their positions. We would expect a positive attitude.

“Cowdenbeath will have nothing to lose and I expect they’d be set up quite tightly. But we are at home and I fully expect us to play well.”

Team and injury updates

Former Cowden keeper Cammy Gill is expected to take his position in between the sticks with keeper Derek Gaston given a rest.

Young star Dylan Paterson is likely to get some more game time after his performance on Saturday earned him a place in the SPFL team of the week.

It was his first ever professional goal, and Dylan Paterson has been rewarded by being named in this week's Premier Sports Cup @spfl Team of the Week! https://t.co/keh68SIT1n — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 12, 2022

One player who won’t take to the field though is new boy Daniel Fosu. The 23-year-old looked sharp when he came on in the second half in Paisley but picked up an ankle knock.

The player and management have decided to use caution and for him to sit out Wednesday’s game.

“Daniel Fosu won’t make the game, he’s injured,” Campbell said.

“It’s a shame for Daniel to miss out. He is a very committed player. I like him, he’s got a big future with us.

“I’d have liked to have seen him play on Wednesday night but he’s definitely out.

“Liam Donnelly is still out, too. Apart from that, everyone will be back.

“All of the available outfield boys be playing. We’re using this cup as a way to get them fit.

“It was a fantastic performance on Saturday from everyone, including the fans.”