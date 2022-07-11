Daniel Fosu offers Arbroath fans insight to his game and vows to repay Dick Campbell faith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu has vowed to repay Dick Campbell for offering his first professional contract.

The 23-year-old attacker was signed on an initial short-term deal last week after impressing on trial with the Championship side.

And he believes he managed to seal the deal with his stunning last-minute strike in the friendly with Montrose.

Fosu keen to ‘repay’ Dick Campbell

Fosu came through the academy at Reading but was not offered a deal with the Royals and looked to rebuild his career in non-league football.

He moved to Farnborough after a period working with ex-Reading coach Geoff Warner before moving to Hebden Bridge.

However, he was forced to take a year out of the game after Covid restrictions shut down most UK football.

Last season he returned to action with Thatcham Town, where he became the club’s top scorer.

He admits the move to the Scottish Championship is a level up but believes he is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a big step up but I felt in my career I was ready for that,” Fosu said.

“I felt I just needed a chance and I’m lucky Arbroath gave me it.

“I just can’t wait to repay the gaffer, his assistant and everyone involved with the club.

“A couple of weeks ago my agent told me Arbroath wanted to look at me.

“I took the next flight up the next day for training and did well and Dick said I want to see you play (in Terry Masson’s testimonial)

“It was a bit different coming from non-league but I got into it in the second half and managed to score that goal. I think it was done after that.

“I got a call from my agent the next day saying they wanted to offer me a contract. There was no debate over it.”

What fans can expect from Fosu

Fosu made his competitive debut on Saturday coming on midway through the second half of the side’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over St Mirren and was involved in the build up to the goal.

The playmaker passed to Michael McKenna before the Lichties’ talisman whipped in a ball for Dylan Paterson.

Fosu says supporters can expect to see more from him and he backs himself to score a goal or two.

It was Dylan Paterson who popped up at the back post in injury time to net the winner, showing great technique to score his first ever senior professional goal ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qhtnqRD3u4 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 10, 2022

“I have an eye for goal, shots, getting involved in the built-up play and working hard for the team as well,” he said.

“Football is not just about attacking, it’s defending and attacking comes second.

“I’ll work hard for the team and help set up as many goals for the team.

“I enjoyed every moment of my debut.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday so hopefully I can put in another good performance and keep the run up.”