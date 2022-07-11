Daniel Fosu offers Arbroath fans insight to his game and vows to repay Dick Campbell faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Daniel Fosu offers Arbroath fans insight to his game and vows to repay Dick Campbell faith

By Scott Lorimer
July 11 2022, 3.41pm Updated: July 11 2022, 5.14pm
Daniel Fosu made his competitive debut for Arbroath against St Mirren.
Daniel Fosu made his competitive debut for Arbroath against St Mirren.

Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu has vowed to repay Dick Campbell for offering his first professional contract.

The 23-year-old attacker was signed on an initial short-term deal last week after impressing on trial with the Championship side.

And he believes he managed to seal the deal with his stunning last-minute strike in the friendly with Montrose.

Fosu keen to ‘repay’ Dick Campbell

Fosu came through the academy at Reading but was not offered a deal with the Royals and looked to rebuild his career in non-league football.

He moved to Farnborough after a period working with ex-Reading coach Geoff Warner before moving to Hebden Bridge.

However, he was forced to take a year out of the game after Covid restrictions shut down most UK football.

Fosu in action for Thatcham Town last season.
Fosu in action for Thatcham Town last season.

Last season he returned to action with Thatcham Town, where he became the club’s top scorer.

He admits the move to the Scottish Championship is a level up but believes he is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a big step up but I felt in my career I was ready for that,” Fosu said.

“I felt I just needed a chance and I’m lucky Arbroath gave me it.

“I just can’t wait to repay the gaffer, his assistant and everyone involved with the club.

“A couple of weeks ago my agent told me Arbroath wanted to look at me.

“I took the next flight up the next day for training and did well and Dick said I want to see you play (in Terry Masson’s testimonial)

“It was a bit different coming from non-league but I got into it in the second half and managed to score that goal. I think it was done after that.

“I got a call from my agent the next day saying they wanted to offer me a contract. There was no debate over it.”

What fans can expect from Fosu

Fosu made his competitive debut on Saturday coming on midway through the second half of the side’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win over St Mirren and was involved in the build up to the goal.

The playmaker passed to Michael McKenna before the Lichties’ talisman whipped in a ball for Dylan Paterson.

Fosu says supporters can expect to see more from him and he backs himself to score a goal or two.

“I have an eye for goal, shots, getting involved in the built-up play and working hard for the team as well,” he said.

“Football is not just about attacking, it’s defending and attacking comes second.

“I’ll work hard for the team and help set up as many goals for the team.

“I enjoyed every moment of my debut.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday so hopefully I can put in another good performance and keep the run up.”

Emotional Arbroath goal hero Dylan Paterson dedicates winning strike to late brother Jack

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]