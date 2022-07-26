Stevie Crawford reveals profile of East Fife player he wants and why it’s been a difficult transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevie Crawford reveals profile of East Fife player he wants and why it’s been a difficult transfer window

By Craig Cairns
July 26 2022, 4.38pm
East Fife manager Stevie Crawford.
East Fife manager Stevie Crawford.

Stevie Crawford never envisaged having these problems when he was in the same job more than ten years ago.

Back then he was player-manager of East Fife but found recruiting players much easier.

He is at least the third manager of a Fife club this summer to use “domino effect” to explain the sluggish transfer market this summer.

Some clubs at Championship, and even Premiership, level are struggling to get players in – or are being patient for the right type.

This makes them less reluctant to sell or loan out their own players, and so on.

Constantly searching

“You are continuously looking in football now,” the East Fife boss told Courier Sports. “Not just because the window is open.”

Stevie Crawford explained some of the difficulties with recruitment.

Speaking after a tough Premier Sports Cup campaign, he added: “It’s an everyday thing.

“You just try and put your ear to the ground and see what’s available.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things in football now, the recruitment side.”

However, East Fife managed one win, a draw and two defeats in Group C, finishing off with a 7-0 defeat to Ross County.

Despite the heavy loss Crawford praised the way his players continued to work hard in Dingwall after a demoralising start to the second half.

Certain type of player

Like other managers, the East Fife boss didn’t want to rush his recruitment for the sake of the Premier Sports Cup.

He also points to the financial difficulties and how the covid pandemic and gathering cost-of-living crisis has impacted some players’ decisions.

Of the players he can attract, Crawfrod gives an insight into the type he is looking to bring in.

“I would like to add a few more streetwise players to the group if that’s possible – but also target a few younger players as well to make it more competitive.

“So that when you look over your shoulder from the starting XI, you know there is someone waiting to your jersey off you.”

Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer?

