Stevie Crawford reveals profile of East Fife player he wants and why it’s been a difficult transfer window

Stevie Crawford never envisaged having these problems when he was in the same job more than ten years ago.

Back then he was player-manager of East Fife but found recruiting players much easier.

He is at least the third manager of a Fife club this summer to use “domino effect” to explain the sluggish transfer market this summer.

Some clubs at Championship, and even Premiership, level are struggling to get players in – or are being patient for the right type.

This makes them less reluctant to sell or loan out their own players, and so on.

Constantly searching

“You are continuously looking in football now,” the East Fife boss told Courier Sports. “Not just because the window is open.”

Speaking after a tough Premier Sports Cup campaign, he added: “It’s an everyday thing.

“You just try and put your ear to the ground and see what’s available.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things in football now, the recruitment side.”

However, East Fife managed one win, a draw and two defeats in Group C, finishing off with a 7-0 defeat to Ross County.

Despite the heavy loss Crawford praised the way his players continued to work hard in Dingwall after a demoralising start to the second half.

Certain type of player

Like other managers, the East Fife boss didn’t want to rush his recruitment for the sake of the Premier Sports Cup.

He also points to the financial difficulties and how the covid pandemic and gathering cost-of-living crisis has impacted some players’ decisions.

Of the players he can attract, Crawfrod gives an insight into the type he is looking to bring in.

“I would like to add a few more streetwise players to the group if that’s possible – but also target a few younger players as well to make it more competitive.

“So that when you look over your shoulder from the starting XI, you know there is someone waiting to your jersey off you.”