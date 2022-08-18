Scott Allan swoop shows Arbroath are ‘no mugs’ as Dick Campbell outlines when Lichties star signing could make debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Allan swoop shows Arbroath are ‘no mugs’ as Dick Campbell outlines when Lichties star signing could make debut

By Scott Lorimer
August 18 2022, 5.00pm
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Dick Campbell has hailed the signing of Scott Allan, insisting he is one of the biggest signings in the history of Arbroath proving they are ‘no mugs’.

The Lichties pulled off a major coup announcing the arrival of the former Hibs and Dundee star on a two-year deal.

The Championship side are said to have fought off competition from clubs on both sides of the border to land the playmaker.

Campbell believes the signing of the 30-year-old shows the calibre of player he is looking to bring to the club.

One of Arbroath’s biggest signings

“If you go back to the seventies and eighties, Arbroath were a part-time club in the big league,” he told Courier Sport.

“They signed Andy Penman, Alec Edwards, Jimmy Bone – Scott Allan is even bigger. It’s a fabulous signing for Arbroath.

“It shows we are looking to sign quality players. He is certainly in that category, he’s got everything.

“I was very impressed about his willingness to come. In terms of ability, very rarely Arbroath will sign players who have played for Hibs, Celtic and West Brom.

“It sends a clear message across Scottish football that Arbroath are no mugs.”

Praise for board

Upon signing, Allan credited his new boss as one of the main reasons for putting pen to paper with the Gayfield side.

The pair worked together briefly at Forfar over a decade ago when the then-18-year-old joined Campbell’s Loons on an emergency loan.

But the Lichties boss believes the opportunity to get back playing first team football was the main draw.

Dick Campbell has added Scott Allan to his Arbroath side.
“I seem to be the sort of boy they never forget,” Campbell joked.

“I get on well with him and I saw his kind words saying I was the reason he came but I’m not so sure about that; I think he wants to play and enjoy his football.

“He’s had the fitness scare with his heart. We’ve checked it all out, he’s had a full medical. I’ve no issues with that.

“I thank my board of directors who have backed me up financially to get him because there were five or six clubs after him.”

Allan debut

Allan himself admitted he would need time to get up to speed with his fitness before playing to his full potential.

That was echoed by Campbell who won’t be taking any chances in fielding his star signing in competitive action too soon.

Allan departed Hibs in the close season
Allan did, however, get some valuable minutes under his belt during a bounce game as Arbroath ran out 3-1 winners over St Johnstone.

“He’ll need maybe two or three games, maybe getting on in the second half,” he said.

“He’s not ready to jump right in. What you can’t do is risk a serious injury by doing that.

“He played last night in a bounce game but he needs to get some more squad fitness.”

