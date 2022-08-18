Scott Allan swoop shows Arbroath are ‘no mugs’ as Dick Campbell outlines when Lichties star signing could make debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has hailed the signing of Scott Allan, insisting he is one of the biggest signings in the history of Arbroath proving they are ‘no mugs’.

The Lichties pulled off a major coup announcing the arrival of the former Hibs and Dundee star on a two-year deal.

The Championship side are said to have fought off competition from clubs on both sides of the border to land the playmaker.

Campbell believes the signing of the 30-year-old shows the calibre of player he is looking to bring to the club.

One of Arbroath’s biggest signings

“If you go back to the seventies and eighties, Arbroath were a part-time club in the big league,” he told Courier Sport.

“They signed Andy Penman, Alec Edwards, Jimmy Bone – Scott Allan is even bigger. It’s a fabulous signing for Arbroath.

“It shows we are looking to sign quality players. He is certainly in that category, he’s got everything.

“I was very impressed about his willingness to come. In terms of ability, very rarely Arbroath will sign players who have played for Hibs, Celtic and West Brom.

“It sends a clear message across Scottish football that Arbroath are no mugs.”

Praise for board

Upon signing, Allan credited his new boss as one of the main reasons for putting pen to paper with the Gayfield side.

The pair worked together briefly at Forfar over a decade ago when the then-18-year-old joined Campbell’s Loons on an emergency loan.

But the Lichties boss believes the opportunity to get back playing first team football was the main draw.

“I seem to be the sort of boy they never forget,” Campbell joked.

“I get on well with him and I saw his kind words saying I was the reason he came but I’m not so sure about that; I think he wants to play and enjoy his football.

“He’s had the fitness scare with his heart. We’ve checked it all out, he’s had a full medical. I’ve no issues with that.

“I thank my board of directors who have backed me up financially to get him because there were five or six clubs after him.”

Allan debut

Allan himself admitted he would need time to get up to speed with his fitness before playing to his full potential.

That was echoed by Campbell who won’t be taking any chances in fielding his star signing in competitive action too soon.

Allan did, however, get some valuable minutes under his belt during a bounce game as Arbroath ran out 3-1 winners over St Johnstone.

“He’ll need maybe two or three games, maybe getting on in the second half,” he said.

“He’s not ready to jump right in. What you can’t do is risk a serious injury by doing that.

“He played last night in a bounce game but he needs to get some more squad fitness.”