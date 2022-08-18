Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move

By George Cran
August 18 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee defender Sam Fisher has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Dundee defender Sam Fisher has joined Dunfermline on loan.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed he stressed to defender Sam Fisher his career at Dens Park isn’t over.

The 21-year-old has joined Dunfermline on loan for the rest of this season when his Dark Blues contract expires.

But Bowyer insists the move to East End Park, where Fisher will play for his former youth coach and manager James McPake, is designed for one thing only – making the defender a better player.

Fisher started the very first game of Bowyer’s tenure and impressed in a 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies before coming off the bench in the following game at Stranraer.

‘Sat him down’

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

However, the arrival of Tyler French and return to fitness of the likes of Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee would see his game time for Dundee likely limited.

Bowyer said: “It’s a really good move for Sam, I’m delighted he’ll be getting the opportunity to go play.

“We sat him down and explained it wasn’t a case of dismissing him or anything like that, this is the next stage in his development.

“He did well in the Premier Sports Cup games and I look forward to seeing how he does in League One.

“He trains properly and does everything properly but he needs games, it’s as simple as that.

“Playing regularly will be really positive for his development.

‘Good education’

“We also had Jack Wilkie and Ewan Murray join Peterhead and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do.

“They will be well looked after and get a good education from Jim McInally, playing men’s football.

“The work Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson do to get them to this stage is fantastic.

“Now this is the next stage in their development.”

Fisher is in line to make his Pars debut at Kelty Hearts on Saturday while Wilkie and Murray will be part of the Blue Toon squad to face Queen of the South at Balmoor.

GEORGE CRAN: Watch out Championship – Dundee have a secret weapon in their ranks

