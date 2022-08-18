Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed he stressed to defender Sam Fisher his career at Dens Park isn’t over.

The 21-year-old has joined Dunfermline on loan for the rest of this season when his Dark Blues contract expires.

But Bowyer insists the move to East End Park, where Fisher will play for his former youth coach and manager James McPake, is designed for one thing only – making the defender a better player.

Fisher started the very first game of Bowyer’s tenure and impressed in a 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies before coming off the bench in the following game at Stranraer.

‘Sat him down’

However, the arrival of Tyler French and return to fitness of the likes of Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee would see his game time for Dundee likely limited.

Bowyer said: “It’s a really good move for Sam, I’m delighted he’ll be getting the opportunity to go play.

“We sat him down and explained it wasn’t a case of dismissing him or anything like that, this is the next stage in his development.

“He did well in the Premier Sports Cup games and I look forward to seeing how he does in League One.

“He trains properly and does everything properly but he needs games, it’s as simple as that.

Welcome @Sam_Fisher52 🏁 The defender joins on a season long loan from @DundeeFC 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vjqg6QTI20 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 16, 2022

“Playing regularly will be really positive for his development.

‘Good education’

“We also had Jack Wilkie and Ewan Murray join Peterhead and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do.

“They will be well looked after and get a good education from Jim McInally, playing men’s football.

“The work Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson do to get them to this stage is fantastic.

“Now this is the next stage in their development.”

Fisher is in line to make his Pars debut at Kelty Hearts on Saturday while Wilkie and Murray will be part of the Blue Toon squad to face Queen of the South at Balmoor.